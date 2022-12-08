ZRG Partners Acquires Hub Recruiting

December 8, 2022 – ZRG Partners has acquired Hub Recruiting, LLC., a boutique recruiting process outsourcing firm. “Increasingly, our clients have asked for support for volume hiring in complex sales, engineering, and technical roles, but we did not have that capability,” said Larry Hartmann, CEO of ZRG. “Hub adds that capability, enabling us to support recruiting for project-based, volume hiring of more senior roles globally. We believe when a company aligns strategy and culture with the right talent, amazing success can be achieved, and our offerings now address these core areas. We constantly strive to improve ourselves in order to improve client outcomes.”

Based out of Bedford, MA, Hub Recruiting is an RPO that partners with growing technology companies by providing embedded recruiters and/or entire recruiting teams for hiring challenges that range from one hire to entire, organizational buildouts. Hub’s approach combines recruiters and sourcers, ongoing training and coaching, and integrated tools including data analytics – called Full Stack RPO. Their key focus areas include technology driven companies who are building their technology, revenue, and corporate functions, nationally and internationally.

“ZRG’s commitment to their clients’ end-to-end needs, diversity and their innovative approach to data analytics are an immediate fit with Hub’s own values and action-oriented nature,” said Matt Corbett, founder and CEO of Hub Recruiting. “Our RPO expertise added to ZRG’s established suite of talent advisory services is going to be a great benefit for all of our clients.“

G2 Capital Advisors served as exclusive buy-side advisor to ZRG Partners on the successful transaction.

ZRG, founded in 1999, is a progressive mid-sized global executive search firm. With the financial backing of private equity investor RFE Investment Partners, ZRG is among the fastest growing firms in the search industry. It provides a full suite of executive, middle-management, and customized search solutions through its offices in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The firm finds leaders across a broad spectrum of business markets, including aerospace, consumer, education, healthcare services and solutions, industrial, life sciences, non-profit, private equity and venture capital, and technology.

Recent Acquisitions

ZRG recently acquired Terra Search Partners, an executive search firm exclusive to the real estate industry. “The team at Terra Search is a great addition to our real estate practice,” said Larry Hartmann, CEO of ZRG Partners. “Our data-driven approach to talent plus their deep expertise in the real estate sector is a boon for our clients across the globe. Real estate expertise is required in all sectors of the economy and all functional skill-sets are required within the real estate industry, which is ideally suited for ZRG’s cross-sector, interdisciplinary approach to human capital.”

Since 2006, Terra Search has advised real estate businesses throughout the U.S. on positive transformation through human capital. “We’re looking forward to joining the ZRG family, and I am excited to partner with Kevin Jones to lead the ZRG real estate practice,” said Matt Slepin, founder of Terra Search. “Real estate has become increasingly institutional where human capital is at a premium, and the power of the ZRG model can make a significant impact on the business. We are thrilled to be able to leverage the breadth of the ZRG platform to grow our practice.”

ZRG Partners Acquires SEBA International

ZRG Partners has acquired SEBA International, a retained executive search firm focused on finance, risk, marketing, and revenue roles. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. “We are excited to welcome SEBA to the ZRG family,” said Larry Hartmann, CEO of ZRG. “Their client-focused method is a perfect fit with our own. We think that they will add incredible value for our clients worldwide.” SEBA has specialized in growth-oriented roles for over 20 years. Their focus on role rather than industry has helped that recruit diverse talent. The firm serves clients ranging from growing start-ups to top-tier global institutions. SEBA has offices in New York, London, and San Francisco.

In April, ZRG acquired RoseRyan Inc., a Silicon Valley-based provider of finance and accounting consulting solutions. “The nature of the workforce has evolved and having even greater bandwidth in the finance and accounting consulting sector through RoseRyan is fantastic,” said Mr. Hartmann. “This complements our current interim team, led by Mark Viner, and also adds important consulting capability to allow us to service a wide range of clients, who need support in accounting and HR.”

Since 1993, Campbell, CA-based RoseRyan has engaged over 1,000 clients on projects including outsourced accounting for start-ups, corporate governance, interim solutions, and strategic projects such as IPO readiness, SEC reporting, financial planning and modeling, technical accounting, audit support, and mergers and acquisitions. The addition substantially expands ZRG’s consulting capabilities, adding to the firm’s West Coast presence and breadth of solutions for their clients.

