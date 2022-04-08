ZRG Partners Acquires RoseRyan Inc.

April 8, 2022 – ZRG Partners, a leading search firm backed by private equity firm RFE Investment Partners, has acquired RoseRyan Inc., a Silicon Valley-based provider of finance and accounting consulting solutions. Financial details were not disclosed. “The nature of the workforce has evolved and having even greater bandwidth in the finance and accounting consulting sector through RoseRyan is fantastic,” said Larry Hartmann, chief executive officer of ZRG. “This complements our current interim team, led by Mark Viner, and also adds important consulting capability to allow us to service a wide range of clients, who need support in accounting and HR.”

Since 1993, Campbell, CA-based RoseRyan has engaged over 1,000 clients on projects including outsourced accounting for start-ups, corporate governance, interim solutions, and strategic projects such as IPO readiness, SEC reporting, financial planning and modeling, technical accounting, audit support and mergers and acquisitions. The addition substantially expands ZRG’s consulting capabilities, adding to the firm’s West Coast presence and breadth of solutions for their clients.

“We’re excited to join the growing family at ZRG,” said Kathy Ryan, founder and chair of RoseRyan. “Joining a global network of over 400 employees worldwide will help our team stretch further. We in turn will provide additional depth to ZRG, which means better results for RoseRyan and ZRG clients alike.”

“RoseRyan is known for guiding companies to greatness, and that’s what we’re bringing to ZRG as well,” said David Roberson, CEO of RoseRyan. “We’re looking forward to growing our capabilities by partnering with ZRG as we continue to deliver excellent solutions when our clients need them most.”

Mark Viner, president of ZRG Interim Solutions, said it was a “great win” to add the experienced team at RoseRyan to ZRG. “They bring an established, trusted, brand and a strong team,” he said. “We are very happy to be working together to bring our clients the best possible service and talent.”

Entering the Australian Market

Also this month, ZRG Partners announced that it was expanding into the Australian market with the addition of two new managing directors. The firm added David Scambler, based in Sydney, and Garreth Ball, based in Brisbane. Both bring extensive backgrounds in search and talent advisory as well as an on-the-ground knowledge of the Australian business landscape.

Mr. Scambler’s specialist expertise within financial services across banking, asset management, and infrastructure is expected to bolster the search firm’s financial services and industrial practices. Mr. Ball’s in-depth industrial experience, specifically within transport, logistics, and supply chain, will further enhance ZRG’s industrial proposition in the region. His extensive knowledge and connections across supply chain and procurement will add to ZRG’s growing supply chain practice, which includes the company’s recent acquisition of London-based Walter James.

“Being a global firm means you need to be able to deliver insights to clients around their strategic talent needs through a global lens,” said Mr. Hartmann. “It means that we have specialists who truly understand the needs of our clients in every country where those clients do business. Adding an Australian presence to our Asian operations means that we have deeper resources for our clients throughout the Pacific Rim.”

A Fast-Growing Search Firm

Mr. Scambler said he was excited to join ZRG. “The innovative and contemporary approach the firm brings to clients through the leveraging of AI and data analytics makes the sourcing of talent more robust, timely and thorough,” he said.

“ZRG’s unique technology and data driven process is a huge value add for clients, when used in conjunction with the traditional subjective assessment approach,” said Mr. Ball. “It’s a much-needed disruption to help assess talent capability accurately, in the talent acquisition landscape.”

ZRG Partners, founded in 1999, is a progressive mid-sized global executive search firm and one of the fastest growing in the search industry. Based in Rochelle Park, NJ, the firm provides a full suite of executive, middle-management, and customized search solutions through its offices in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. ZRG finds leaders across a broad spectrum of business markets, including aerospace, consumer, education, healthcare services and solutions, industrial, life sciences, non-profit, private equity and venture capital, and technology.

