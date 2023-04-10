WittKieffer Seeks President for Manhattan College

April 10, 2023 – Oak Brook-IL-based WittKieffer has been selected to find the next president for Manhattan College in New York. The assignment is being led by Robin Mamlet, Amy Crutchfield, and Jeff Compher.

“Manhattan’s 21st president will have a significant leadership opportunity to imagine, develop, and execute an ambitious plan for an even brighter future for the college,” said WittKieffer. “In faithfulness to the mission, institutional values, and the Lasallian Catholic charism, the next president will work closely with faculty, senior leadership, staff, students, and a dedicated board of trustees to make the vision for the college’s future a reality, encouraging accountability, open and honest communication, and a healthy and vibrant future.”

Manhattan College wants an exceptional leader with the management, strategic and financial acumen to help the college navigate the complex challenges facing higher education. Among the interrelated priorities that the new president will be asked to address is the creation of a new strategic plan “that results in a forward-looking, transformative vision for the college’s next chapter,” said the search firm.

The new president must also build and sustain an exceptional team. The college has recently experienced substantial turnover in administrative leadership. The next president must ensure that the college’s structures are effectively organized and staffed to implement the strategic plan. The new leader will be expected to recognize and amplify the talents that are currently in place while hiring and developing new team members. The two most immediate leadership hires will be a new provost and new chief financial officer.

Developing a near-term financial plan will be essential, said WittKieffer. The new president must also expand marketing efforts and enhance student success initiatives to increase enrollment. Engaging alumni as well as elevating visibility and connection will be critical.

Key Requirements

It is preferred that candidates have an earned doctorate (including but not limited to a doctorate, law degree, or doctorate in education. In lieu of a terminal degree, candidates may have a demonstrated record of successful executive leadership and comparable credentials and/or experience sufficient to warrant the respect and confidence of the community. Candidates with such proven leadership experience outside of academia will be considered if they demonstrate a deep commitment to and understanding of higher education.

Prospects should also possess financial and operational acumen, which would be most clearly demonstrated by experience managing a complex organization, said WittKieffer. A commitment to the Lasallian Catholic tradition will be essential.

Founded in 1853, Manhattan College is an independent, Lasallian Catholic, coeducational institution of higher learning that provides its students with a personalized classroom setting and big-city opportunities. Based in the Riverdale neighborhood of the Bronx in New York, the college has a total of 3,500 undergraduate and graduate students.

Veteran Recruiters

WittKieffer assists hospitals, health systems, academic medical centers, medical schools, and physician groups; biotech, pharmaceutical, diagnostics and medical device companies; colleges and universities, and not-for-profit community service and cultural organizations with senior administrative recruiting assignments. With more than 100 search professionals nationwide, its consultants recruit CEOs, CFOs, COOs, CNOs, physician executives, and other leaders

Ms. Mamlet, senior partner, is a nationally renowned executive search professional and former WittKieffer managing partner. Based in Philadelphia, she focuses her time on working with governing boards, senior leadership teams, and search committees in searches for presidents, provosts, vice presidents and deans for many of the firm’s most valued clients both in the U.S. and around the world. A national leader on access and diversity recruitment, she joined WittKieffer after 23 years in academic administration, most recently as dean of admission and financial aid at Stanford University.

Ms. Crutchfield, a senior partner based in Chicago, joined WittKieffer in 2005. She has developed a reputation for exceptional customer service, a keen eye for detail and a steady approach that guides clients through every phase of the search process. In recognition of her service to clients and candidates, Ms. Crutchfield has participated in hundreds of successful search assignments for presidents, provosts, deans, and leaders in other administrative units such as advancement, enrollment management, finance, and student affairs. She supports engagements for national research universities, comprehensive universities, and liberal arts colleges.

Mr. Compher, principal and practice leader, intercollegiate athletics, is based in Chicago. As a former director of athletics, long-time administrator, and recognized expert on the sports landscape, he brings a unique insight into college athletics and the types of individuals who thrive in leadership roles. Mr. Compher leads searches for athletics directors, coaches, and senior-level administrators at a range of institutions, drawing upon more than 25 years of experience at leading colleges and universities.

