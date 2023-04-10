Cowen Partners Launches Proprietary Personality Assessment

April 10, 2023 – Vancouver, WA-based Cowen Partners Executive Search has launched a proprietary personality assessment measuring behavioral, motivational, and thinking style assessments (DISC, motivators, and critical thinking) in one applicable tool. The firm’s personality assessment report offers insight into: the individual’s behavioral and communication tendencies; what can drive action toward, away, or against others, based on values; how an individual’s processing ability affects the decisions they make and their ability to think critically.

“Motivators are the reasons we want to act,” Cowen Partners said. “They help people to better understand their value hierarchy or belief system. They filter and guide decisions specifically toward the results that reflect them, and they combine uniquely for each person to influence priorities and decision-making. Motivators reveal our viewpoint, our mindset, and our paradigm of thought.”

Cowen Partners benchmarks candidates’ DISC styles against thousands of preexisting executive profiles. Traits include honesty, integrity, humility, and emotional intelligence. “The goal is to identify the right person, for the right job, the first time, every time,” the search firm said.

Cowen Partners DISC assessments leads by example, with independent validation meeting APA, EEOC, AERA, and NCME standards. The firm’s goal is to ensure trust of both members and end-users alike by providing the most accurate and reliable assessments available.

“This is why they believe in a policy of total transparency, with every study’s report available for your review, and available to be shared with your clients and colleagues,” Cowen Partners said. “In an apples-to-apples comparison, their personality assessment will prove to be the top choice among industry professionals who value accuracy, compliance, and objectivity.”

It’s a well-understood trade-off in many areas of business: Do you want speed or quality? The traditional view is that you cannot have both. Of course, an entire generation of operations engineers and process analysts has built a science around optimizing business systems and processes for quality and speed. “The goal is to eliminate the trade-off and make business processes significantly more efficient,” said Bespoke Partners’ Eric Walczykowski and Megan Hay in a new report. “And now these optimization concepts can be applied toward human capital practices.”

Cowen Partners serves both small and large, publicly traded, pre-IPO, private, and non-profit organizations. Its clients are typically $50 million to multi-billion-dollar revenue Fortune 1000 companies or have assets between $500 million to $15 billion. Placements span the entire C-suite and include VP and director-level leadership roles. Cowen Partners has placed hundreds of candidates in industries including technology, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, financial services, and private equity.

Veteran Recruiters

Shawn Cole is president and co-founder of Cowen Partners. He is a serial entrepreneur and executive leader with over 15 years’ experience founding and running companies. His business career has been centered on value creation for both turnarounds and start-ups. Mr. Cole helps find executive talent, such as a CEO, CFO, COO, chief revenue officer, and chief marketing officer. Clients are both small and large, publicly traded, pre-IPO, private, and non-profit organizations, typically $50 million to multi-billion dollar revenue Fortune 1000 companies or have assets between $1 billion and $15 billion.

As a founding partner of Cowen Partners, Ash Wendt has drawn on his career experience in sales and executive recruiting. As a founding partner and practice leader for Cowen Partners sales and marketing division, Mr. Wendt has placed high-quality executives in positions such as chief revenue officer, chief marketing officer, vice president of sales, and vice president of marking, among others.

