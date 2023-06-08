Vetted Solutions Seeks New Leader for Society for Public Health Education

June 8, 2023 – Washington, D.C.- based Vetted Solutions has been retained by the Society for Public Health Education (SOPHE) to lead in its search for a new CEO. The organization’s next CEO will serve as a partner to the president and executive committee of the board of trustees, providing both the strategic mindset and managerial expertise needed to meet the expanding needs and expectations of members — and those they serve —in this increasingly demanding public health environment.

“The CEO will oversee operational activities, supervise a staff of 15, and manage a budget of more than $4 million, in addition to supporting SOPHE’s three publications,” Vetted Solutions said. As the face of the Society for Public Health Education, the CEO will be expected to have the dynamism, confidence, and presence needed to maintain close relationships with important allies and stakeholders, notably other public health related organizations, and cooperative agreements with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The search firm notes that successful candidates will have a minimum five to 10 years of broad-based executive management experience, equivalent to serving as a non-profit chief executive or chief operating officer. Public health education and/or health promotion experience is preferred. A master’s degree is preferred and a CAE is a plus.

As a 501(c)3 organization based in Washington, D.C., the Society for Public Health Education is made up of 4,000 members from community non-profit organizations, worksites, schools, universities, and healthcare organizations as well as local, state, and federal government public health agencies. There are 22 active state or regional chapters. Its mission is to support leaders in health education as well as promotion to advance healthy and equitable communities across the globe. SOPHE promotes healthy behaviors, communities, and environments through an ambitious agenda of education and support for members, as well as effective advocacy efforts. SOPHE’s membership spans the U.S. and 25 other countries.

Non-Profit Recruiters

Vetted Solutions, a specialist in conducting non-profit, government, and association sector recruiting assignments, focuses on recruiting board members, CEOs, and senior staff positions for prominent and well-known organizations nationwide. Recent searches that the firm has conducted include executive director for the Association for Creative Industries, chief operating officer for the American Society of Microbiology, executive director for the Society of Exploration Geophysicists, and executive director of the American Academy of Optometry.

Transforming Organizations Through Culture & DE+I Initiatives

On this brand new episode, Hunt Scanlon Media host Rob Adams is joined by Jim Zaniello, president of Vetted Solutions and James Pogue, president of JP Enterprises. In this episode, Mr. Zaniello and Dr. Pogue discuss diversity, equity, and inclusion and the impact it has had on the workforce and workplace. The two leaders also discuss the importance of having an inclusive culture and some of the challenges and successes that they have seen when it comes to DE+I. Listen now!

Jim Zaniello, the firm’s president and founder, has worked for more than two decades in positions ranging from non-profit executive director to publisher of a leading tool for non-profit executive search. He is also known to have an intimate understanding of the complex demands of the executive office through his own experience as executive director at several associations and non-profits.

Recently Completed Search

Vetted Solutions recently assisted in the recruitment of Kathryn A. Dattomo as the next chief executive officer for the National Association of Personal Financial Advisors (NAPFA), a Chicago-based association dedicated to fee-only financial planning. Leslie M. Stokes, vice president of the search firm, who has worked for various associations throughout her career, served as interim CEO of NAPFA while the search took place. “Kathryn’s strategic drive and her long, distinguished career in the association management community make her the perfect choice to lead NAPFA into the next phase of its development,” said Jeff Jones, chairman. “We’re thrilled to welcome Kathryn aboard.”

Building on a solid financial and operational foundation, NAPFA wanted a CEO who will lead and manage the recently adopted 2022-2025 strategic framework that will drive advocacy; diversity, equity, and inclusion; and professional excellence. Ms. Dattomo brings extensive experience in association management, including strategic planning, non-dues revenue, marketing communications, education programs and member engagement. Previously, she served as chief development officer at the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS), where she led the Neurosurgery Research & Education Foundation (NREF), industry relations and marketing communications.

Related: Vetted Solutions Assists in the Recruitment of New CEO for CEDIA

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media