Vetted Solutions Recruits CEO for National Association of Personal Financial Advisors

April 26, 2023 – Washington, D.C.- based Vetted Solutions has assisted in the recruitment of Kathryn A. Dattomo as the next chief executive officer for the National Association of Personal Financial Advisors (NAPFA), a Chicago-based association dedicated to fee-only financial planning. Leslie M. Stokes, vice president of the search firm, who has worked for various associations throughout her career, served as interim CEO of NAPFA while the search took place. “Kathryn’s strategic drive and her long, distinguished career in the association management community make her the perfect choice to lead NAPFA into the next phase of its development,” said Jeff Jones, chairman. “We’re thrilled to welcome Kathryn aboard.”

Building on a solid financial and operational foundation, NAPFA wanted a CEO who will lead and manage the recently adopted 2022-2025 strategic framework that will drive advocacy; diversity, equity, and inclusion; and professional excellence. Ms. Dattomo turned out to be the right candidate for this role. She brings extensive experience in association management, including strategic planning, non-dues revenue, marketing communications, education programs and member engagement. Previously, she served as chief development officer at the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS), where she led the Neurosurgery Research & Education Foundation (NREF), industry relations and marketing communications.

Prior to that, Ms. Dattomo served for 15 years at the American Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE) as executive director of the ASGE Foundation. She completed her undergraduate degree at DePauw University, holds a master of non-profit administration degree from North Park University and is both a certified association executive (CAE) and a certified fund raising executive (CFRE).

In her new role as CEO of NAPFA, Ms. Dattomo will be responsible for leading the organization’s team of professionals while growing the value of the organization to its members, donors, sponsors, partners, and other stakeholders. She will lead efforts in key areas of advocacy, DEI, and professional excellence and expand the organization’s programs while growing and strengthening its membership base. Ms. Dattomo will serve as a spokesperson for NAPFA, making public appearances and maintaining relationships with the press, relevant associations, the higher education community, and government agencies.

“As a veteran association professional, I’m very excited to join NAPFA, the leading organization for fee-only financial advisors,” said Ms. Dattomo. “NAPFA’s commitment to professional development and member success mirrors my own values and I look forward to upholding the organization’s strong priorities and expanding its reach to advance NAPFA, the member community and the financial planning profession.”

Founded in 1983. the National Association of Personal Financial Advisors is the nation’s leading organization of fee-only comprehensive financial planning professionals. NAPFA has more than 4,400 members nationwide. Individuals join the organization to enhance skills, market services, and be a part of a collective, influential voice on matters that affect them and their clients.

Vetted Solutions, a specialist in conducting non-profit, government, and association sector recruiting assignments, focuses on recruiting board members, CEOs, and senior staff positions for prominent and well-known organizations nationwide. Recent searches that the firm has conducted include executive director for the Association for Creative Industries, chief operating officer for the American Society of Microbiology, executive director for the Society of Exploration Geophysicists, and executive director of the American Academy of Optometry.

Jim Zaniello, the firm’s president and founder, has worked for more than two decades in positions ranging from non-profit executive director to publisher of a leading tool for non-profit executive search. He is also known to have an intimate understanding of the complex demands of the executive office through his own experience as executive director at several associations and non-profits.

