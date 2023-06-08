The Hawkins Company Seeks CHRO for Coalition for Responsible Community Development

June 8, 2023 – The Hawkins Company, a Los Angeles-based executive recruitment firm, has been chosen to find a chief human resources officer for the non-profit Coalition for Responsible Community Development (CRCD). Yonnine Hawkins Garr, vice president, and Tisa Jones, managing consultant and director of candidate engagement and assessment, are leading the assignment. “The CHRO oversees all human resource and compliance functions; develops people, culture, and workplace strategies; leads change initiatives that enhance staff performance; facilitates organizational effectiveness where all employees have an opportunity to participate, prosper, and reach their full potential; and provides leadership and guidance for diversity, equity, and inclusion,” said The Hawkins Company. “As part of the executive management team, the CHRO collaborates with the executive leadership team to maintain positive working relationships with the board of directors, its committees, and all CRCD staff.”

This leader is charged with directing human resource strategies, policies, and procedures, performance management, compensation and benefits, training and development, and employee relations. The CHRO has responsibility for managing human capital and oversees the payroll functions in conjunction with the finance team. The CHRO also collaborates with CRCD leaders to provide input and recommendations regarding strategic staffing plans, talent acquisition, organizational assessment, employee engagement, and change management.

The CHRO supervises the human resources manager, senior payroll specialist, and the talent development specialist, said the recruitment firm. Serving as a key advisor to the CEO, board of directors, board committees, and executive team on human resources issues, matters and policies is a critical part of the job. The leader also manages human resources operations including recruiting, selecting, onboarding, training, coaching, counseling, and disciplining staff including terminations; planning, monitoring, appraising, and reviewing staff performance; and resolving conflict.

Key Requirements

The ideal candidate will be a strategic thinker with demonstrated human resources planning and technical skills, said The Hawkins Company. CRCD wants a community-minded servant leader who is adept at building relationships and instilling a positive, inclusive, and healthy work culture and morale within the organization, its stakeholders, and community.

A bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university with major study in personnel administration, public administration, psychology or a closely related field is essential. Seven years of recent, paid progressively responsible work experience in the development and management of human resources administration and five years of supervisory experience is also necessary. A PHR certificate is desired; a master’s degree and other HR certifications are helpful.

Founded in 2005, the Coalition for Responsible Community Development is a non-profit community development corporation serving the families, residents, and businesses of South Los Angeles with a special focus on ages 18 to 24. CRCD’s overall approach is neighborhood-based community development, with a long-term commitment to improve the quality of life in South Los Angeles, with a focus on the Vernon-Central neighborhood. CRCD was founded to sustain the heritage of Vernon/Central while addressing its significant unmet needs. Geographically, CRCD’s emphasis remains in Vernon/Central, with expanding and deepening services in areas of South Los Angeles.

Respected Recruiters

Established in 1984, The Hawkins Company is a management consulting firm specializing in executive recruitment. While recognized for its expertise in diversity recruiting, the firm is a general practitioner that focuses on achieving the executive level staffing objectives of private, public, educational and non-profit clients. Early on, The Hawkins Company focused exclusively on private sector recruiting. Over time, it was requested to conduct searches for government agencies and became nationally recognized for its ability to apply private sector search strategies to meet the recruitment needs of public sector clients. Today, its client base includes educational institutions and non-profit organizations. The firm has conducted over 700 national, regional, and local executive searches for CEOs, COOs, CAOs, CFOs, and other officers, directors, senior managers and professional staff.

Affiliated with The Hawkins Company since 2013, Ms. Garr began her career in the mortgage banking and finance industry, becoming a skilled real estate commercial and residential lender, eventually working in real estate development, construction, as well as real estate asset management. Her background makes Ms. Garr uniquely qualified for her executive-search work which focuses on financial services, economic and community development, construction, facility management, asset management, and human resources, and she has co-led many of the firm’s senior-level assignments.

Ms. Jones joined the search firm in 2016. She began her career in hospitality, managing her family’s restaurant business, overseeing human resources, customer service, public relations, and finances. She specializes in human resources, legal, finance, IT, and general management in all sectors. Ms. Jones has played a major role on numerous successful executive search assignments while managing the firm’s candidate background and reference process.

