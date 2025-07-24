Vetted Solutions Assists the American Clean Power Association with Chief Communications Officer Search

July 24, 2025 – Washington, D.C.- based Vetted Solutions has placed Artealia Gilliard as the new chief communications officer of the American Clean Power Association (ACP) in Washington, D.C. “Clean energy is leading an all of the above American energy renaissance, but polarized politics remain an obstacle to achieving our economic and security interests,” said Jason Grumet, CEO of ACP. “Artealia has a strong track record of building consensus and connecting intricate policy issues to everyday American values. She also understands that reliable, affordable, domestic energy isn’t just good policy—it’s good business and good for communities.”

Ms. Gilliard has experience leading organizations in the public, private and non-profit sectors. Most recently, she was head of environmental and sustainability communications and advocacy at Ford Motor Company, where she helped communicate the company’s energy innovation initiatives and American manufacturing investments. Her previous roles include director of communications at Columbia University’s Center on Global Energy Policy and deputy assistant secretary of transportation policy at the Department of Transportation, where she worked on energy issues.

With over 20 years of experience in strategic communications, public policy, and energy sector leadership, Ms. Gilliard will guide the association’s communications efforts to advance American energy production and domestic manufacturing growth as the industry positions itself to meet America’s growing demand.

“I am honored to join the American Clean Power Association at such a critical time for America’s energy future,” said Ms. Gilliard. “The clean power industry is driving economic growth, creating jobs, and strengthening communities across the country. I look forward to working with ACP’s members and stakeholders to tell the compelling story of how American-made clean energy is building a more secure, prosperous, and sustainable future for all Americans.”

The American Clean Power Association is the leading voice of today’s multi-tech clean energy industry, representing energy storage, wind, utility-scale solar, clean hydrogen, and transmission companies. The organization is committed to meeting America’s energy and national security goals and building our economy with fast-growing, low-cost, and reliable domestic power.

Vetted Solutions, a specialist in conducting non-profit, government, and association sector recruiting assignments, focuses on recruiting board members, CEOs and senior staff positions for prominent and well-known organizations nationwide. Recent searches that the firm has conducted include executive director for the Association for Creative Industries, chief operating officer for the American Society of Microbiology, executive director for the Society of Exploration Geophysicists, and executive director of the American Academy of Optometry.

Related: Vetted Solutions Recruits CEO for CoreNet Global

Jim Zaniello, the firm’s president and founder, has worked for more than two decades in positions ranging from non-profit executive director to publisher of a leading tool for non-profit executive search. He is also known to have an intimate understanding of the complex demands of the executive office through his own experience as executive director at several associations and non-profits.

Architects Foundation Search

Vetted Solutions also recently placed Jennifer Calvert Hall as the new executive director with the Architects Foundation, the philanthropic partner of the American Institute of Architects AIA. She was identified following a highly competitive national search and brings extensive experience in fundraising and nonprofit management. “I believe that the appointment of Jennifer Calvert Hall as our new executive director represents an important milestone in our efforts,” said foundation president and board chair Dan Kirby, FAIA. “Her enthusiasm for the role paired with her success in non-profit management and development will advance our mission. I am confident that her appointment will be transformative in our efforts to expand our capacity to support aspiring architects, empower communities, and create impactful experiences.”

The Select Guide to America’s Top 250 Executive Search Firms

Hunt Scanlon Media proudly presents the Select Guide to America’s Top 250 Executive Search Firms.

This comprehensive online directory is your definitive resource for finding the best executive search firms to serve your talent needs.

Our guide is meticulously curated to connect you with leading firms that specialize in various industries and functions, ensuring you find the perfect match for your executive recruitment needs.

A certified fund raising executive, Ms. Calvert Hall most recently served as the vice president of membership and advancement for the American Alliance of Museums (AAM). Prior to that, she served as the executive director at the Fund for Education Abroad, was a major gifts officer at the Smithsonian American Art Museum and Renwick Gallery, and was the associate director of individual giving at Ford’s Theatre in Washington, D.C.

The Architects Foundation is dedicated to shaping the future of architecture by attracting, inspiring, and investing in diverse generations of architects. Through various scholarships and grants, the foundation supports high school and undergraduate students, Architect Registration Exam (ARE) candidates, and licensed architects pursuing further enrichment.

Related: Vetted Solution Recruits CEO for Leader Dogs for the Blind

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief and Dale M. Zupsansky, Executive Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media