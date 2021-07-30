Versique Creates Finance and Accounting Division

July 30, 2021 – Minneapolis, MN-headquartered Versique Search and Consulting has added Paige Batcha as vice president of finance and accounting consulting to lead a newly created division within the firm. In her role, Ms. Batcha will collaborate with Versique’s current consulting and executive search teams to grow clients and consultants within the finance and accounting contract consulting practice area.

“This is a very exciting day for our company,” said Tony Sorensen, CEO of Versique. “We’ve experienced rapid growth within our contract consulting HR division and are ready to expand our offering into finance and accounting consulting due to the high demand from our clients. We look forward to providing the best hiring solutions possible within this new division.”

“We’re thrilled to launch a new contract consulting division and have Paige lead the way,” said Chris Dardis, president of consulting services at Versique. “Her long-time practitioner experience coupled with her personality and drive make her the ideal person to help grow our company and extend our unique contract consulting services to the finance and accounting community in Minnesota. The current market is demanding additional help in finding strong talent. We have seen the need in the HR space, and now are very excited to bring the approach to the finance and accounting space.”

Ms. Batcha joins Versique with 13-plus years of professional and leadership experience within finance and accounting. Most recently, she served as chief financial officer at Brown-Wilbert, where she was the executive leader of the corporate staff, including IT, legal and HR functions. Prior to that, Ms. Batcha served within the financial team at Sleep Number and held financial leadership roles at Datatrend Technologies.

Growing Relationships

“This is a great opportunity for me to join an innovative company while helping launch a division from the ground up,” said Ms. Batcha. “The culture at Versique is truly special, and I look forward to collaborating with such a talented team to grow our business and relationships in finance and accounting throughout the Minneapolis area.”

Versique specializes in contract, direct hire and executive search. With a blend of functional, industry and recruiting experience, its team of search consultants has experience in delivering talent acquisition solutions. The Versique brand represents a powerful combination of “versatile” and “unique” as it hints at the concept of “search” in its pronunciation: ver-seek.

Versique recently expanded with the addition of former HR leader Jenna Estlick to be the firm’s managing director of client partnerships. In her role, she is responsible for leading the human resources client partnerships team and providing solutions to the HR community through best-in-class consulting services. Ms. Estlick joins Versique as an HR practitioner with more than 13 years of experience in corporate human resources. Prior to joining Versique, she served as vice president and head of human resources for Radisson Hotel Group, Americas.

