Value Creation Talent Launches to Serve PE and Corporate Clients

September 29, 2023 – Executive search firm Value Creation Talent LLC (VCT) has been launched by veteran consultant Christopher Langhoff to focus on recruiting corporate officers for private equity and select corporate clients. “The traditional search model has become too transactional leading to misalignment between the interests of the client and of the search firm,” Mr. Langhoff said in a LinkedIn post. “In short, the industry is more focused on its top-line revenue numbers than on learning about clients’ specific needs and taking action to support its value-creation agenda.”

“All shareholders/leadership teams want alignment – be it through co-investing or management incentives (equity stakes) so why select a search partner whose interests are not aligned with yours,” he said. “Unlike the business models of the big firms and boutiques, Value Creation Talent’s structure aligns us with the goals of our clients throughout the search process.”

“Examples of this lack of alignment include the traditional pricing model of one-third cash compensation, which just encourages the search consultants at the big firms to spend your money to get a search done and they make more money,” Mr. Langhoff said.

Mr. Langhoff has over 30 years of experience as both a recruiter of CFOs and a practicing chief financial officer for a Fortune 200 company. During his recruiting career, he has placed over 200 financial officers across a number of industries and business models. Mr. Langhoff has worked with numerous Fortune 500 companies and has significant experience recruiting CFOs for the portfolio companies of his private equity clients as well. He was formerly a member of the financial officers practice at ZRG. Mr. Langhoff also founded Langhoff Associates, an independent executive-retained search firm that is focused on the recruitment of CFOs and their direct reports.

Mr. Langhoff’s career also includes tenures as CHRO for a real estate investment firm, a partner at Russell Reynolds Associates, and CFO for a private equity portfolio company. In addition, he spent over 15 years in finance with PepsiCo and Goldman Sachs, & Co.

Newly Launched

In the past year, a handful of new search firms have been launched. Here’s a look at a recent sampling from the Hunt Scanlon Media archives:

Executive search and HR veteran Howard Glenn has launched Heritage Executive Search in Birmingham, AL. “I’m thrilled to announce the launch of Heritage Executive Search,” said Mr. Glenn. “After countless conversations and a lot of planning, I’ve taken the entrepreneurial leap to start my own executive recruitment and talent advisory business. My goal is to partner with business owners and management teams to attract, hire, and retain transformational talent,” he said. “My guiding principles are simple: have a transparent process, offer a deep level of service, provide flexible fee structures, and deliver on tough assignments. With over a decade of experience in executive search, assessment, and strategy, we can provide a range of customized talent solutions.”

Matthew Eley launched Elite Search Partners in London, with the mission of helping search firms themselves find talent. “Our dedicated consultants have a successful track record of sourcing and placing partners, managing partners, associates, and researchers globally,” said Mr. Eley. “In addition to our retained services, we provide regular market insights and consultation to both existing and prospective clients on the latest market trends, competitor activities, and in a market overly concerned with tradition and maintaining outdated processes, we bring a new energy.” Mr. Eley primarily focuses on the U.K. and European markets across multiple sectors. He is joined by senior consultant Reece Moran, who heads up the growth of the North American market. Working across multiple industries within those geographies, Mr. Moran specializes in partner, managing partner, and C-level searches.

Legal recruiters Dan Hatch, Jennifer Henderson, and Michelle Fivel have launched Hatch Henderson Fivel (HHF), a legal search firm with a presence in both California and New York. The firm is focused on helping lawyers find their career paths while also helping law firms find the best legal talent for their unique needs. With over 60 combined years of experience, HHF’s partners have backgrounds in making long-term placements for top regional, national, and international law firms. All three of the firm’s partners practiced law at major law firms prior to becoming recruiters, and previously worked together at the global legal recruiting firm of Major Lindsey & Africa (MLA). Mr. Hatch most recently was a founding partner at Hatch Gamble Brown LLC, while Ms. Henderson and Ms. Fivel were most recently partners at MLA.

When looking to fill an executive role, finding a value-aligned candidate is vital to your company’s future. Nexus Search Partners, an executive search and advisory firm in Charlotte, NC, was launched last year by Thaddeus Jones with this in mind. “At Nexus Search Partners, our team is reimagining the executive search process built on four comprehensive pillars,” said Mr. Jones, managing partner. After nearly two decades of leading human resources talent management teams for some of the world’s largest companies, including Amazon, Lowe’s Home Improvement, and Target, Mr. Jones brings a wealth of industry knowledge to Nexus Search Partners. He most recently served as executive vice president and chief talent officer for Red Ventures, a multi-billion dollar operating private equity company with more than 21 companies in its portfolio. It is also one of the largest digital media companies in the U.S.

Veteran executive search consultant Shawn Woessner has launched Altair Executive Search in Minneapolis, MN. Altair was founded to cater to small- and mid-market organizations as they look to find top-quality talent to drive significant enterprise value. “The global firms have largely ignored serving our targeted clients,” said Mr. Woessner. “Our white-glove, customized search approach combined with our deep personal relationships with the market will surely delight companies and candidates alike.” Altair focuses on leading senior level, national search assignments. Mr. Woessner has completed numerous chief executive officer and functional head searches across engineering, finance, human resources, information technology, legal, operations, and sales and marketing. Altair provides search engagements in a wide variety of industries, such as: agribusiness, consumer, healthcare, life sciences, manufacturing, private equity, services, technology, and transportation.

Karen Shnek Lippman, former vice president at Bert Davis Executive Search and managing director for Koller Search Partners, among other roles, has launched her own search firm, Karen Shnek Lippmann Executive Search. Ms. Shnek Lippman, principal and founder, specializes in recruiting director, vice president, and C-level positions. “I am a retained executive recruiter, hired exclusively by companies to identify, engage, and hire exceptional senior and executive-level talent that matches a company’s business, culture, and revenue goals – present and future,” she said, on her website. “I have recruited for and out of a wide range of companies and industry throughout my 20-plus year career in executive search, including cable TV, cloud, CPG, entertainment, food and beverage, healthcare, hospitality, luxury, manufacturing, media, mobile, OTT/streaming, professional services like accounting and law, publishing, software, trade associations, and transport logistics.”

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media