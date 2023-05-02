True Acquires Jopwell

May 2, 2023 – Global talent provider True has acquired Jopwell, a hiring platform focused on advancing the careers of black, Latinx and Native American students and early-to-mid-career professionals. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Jopwell perfectly complements the executive-level recruitment focus of True Search and sister organization AboveBoard,” the search firm said. “This holistic offering solidifies True as the leading technology and services firm for advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion in leadership.”

“Jopwell and True share three significant goals–to empower underrepresented talent in the workforce; to help companies meet their goals for diversifying leadership; and to bring the most innovative talent solutions to market,” said Brad Stadler, co-CEO and co-founder. “We couldn’t be more excited about the impact we can make together, especially under Jopwell’s continued leadership of co-founders Ryan Williams and Porter Braswell.”

Jopwell CEO Ryan Williams and executive chairman Porter Braswell will continue to lead the company as a business unit within True Platform. Jopwell’s 130,000 community members, 96 percent of which self-identify as black, Latinx, and/or Native American, can access opportunities from partners across a list of well-known brands including American Express, BlackRock, Bloomberg, Deloitte, Citi, Google, and Johnson & Johnson.

“This partnership with True’s global reach and resources expands the value we deliver to our partners and community members,” said Mr. Williams. “We’re aligned from our technology roots to our shared visions for disrupting the talent industry for the better of all people.”

Messrs. Williams and Braswell started Jopwell after meeting on the trading floor of Goldman Sachs and finding common ground in their desire to find a better way to connect talent from underrepresented groups with top employers. From their initial launch in 2014, Jopwell has facilitated tens of thousands of connections between Jopwell community members and its partners. The company has been recognized in the media, including Entrepreneur magazine’s “100 Most Brilliant Ideas,” Fast Company’s “World’s Most Innovative Companies,” and Business Insider’s “One of The Hottest NYC Companies to Watch.”

“The truth is that you can’t improve diversity at the executive level by working at the executive level alone,” said Mr. Braswell. “Starting with interns, Jopwell empowers our partners to recruit, hire and retain underrepresented talent and develop those high-potential employees to be the leaders of tomorrow.”

Working in both the private and public sectors, True Search has offices throughout the U.S. as well as the EMEA and APAC regions. Since the late 1990s, the firm’s founders have refined their search process with a blend of data-centric insights, relationship-building, and experience to produce a methodology that consistently improves hiring decisions and accelerates growth.

True’s clients include Jet, Work Front, and Summit Partners. True Search is a subsidiary of True Platform, a global portfolio of human capital services and products for high-growth tech and tech-enabled organizations. True recently placed No. 6 on the Hunt Scanlon Media 2023 “Top 50 Recruiters” ranking.

Private Equity Practice

In February, True launched a private equity practice and named managing director Matt Goldstein as its leader. “The creation of the PE practice formalizes True’s existing authority in the ecosystem,” the firm said. “Starting from True’s innovative roots in venture capital and technology, the firm has grown with clients across industries and asset classes to close over 1,000 searches for PE funds and their portfolio companies in the past three years.” Mr. Goldstein is a foundational member of True Search with a track record of launching and nurturing new revenue-generating ventures. He has co-led the enterprise practice, built the healthcare practice, and developed connections across PE firms while recruiting partners for investment firms and co-founding True’s financial officers practice. Mr. Goldstein has over 20 years of search, business development, and marketing experience for high-growth technology companies across the U.S. and Europe.

True Expands Into Latin America

True Search expanded to Latin America with the addition of Juan Dominguez who will serve as partner and head of LATAM. “True offers clients a people-focused and tech-forward partnership to solve their talent needs,” said Jon Mackey, True co-GM, Americas. “Juan is a natural connector of people and the perfect architect to build new relationships between transformative talent in Latin America, future clients in the region, and global clients with expansion plans.”

“We’re putting a stake in the ground to announce we deliver products and services catered to the PE market,” said Mr. Goldstein. “We’re here to answer client demand for talent partners that understand the speed, needs, and challenges of this asset class.”

“Matt’s expertise in PE coupled with his CFO Rolodex and business-building track record makes him the natural choice to lead this critical growth area,” said Jon Mackey, co-general manager, Americas. “He’s galvanizing a team our PE clients can rely on to build EBITA-centric leadership teams that can deliver on profitable growth and adapt as macroeconomic conditions change. Matt will organize our private equity effort across all True industry practices including climate tech, fintech and financial services, healthcare and life sciences, enterprise and consumer.”

