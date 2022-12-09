True Expands Into Latin America

December 9, 2022 – Executive recruiting firm True Search expanded to Latin America with the addition of Juan Dominguez who will serve as partner and head of LATAM. “True offers clients a people-focused and tech-forward partnership to solve their talent needs,” said Jon Mackey, True co-GM, Americas. “Juan is a natural connector of people and the perfect architect to build new relationships between transformative talent in Latin America, future clients in the region, and global clients with expansion plans.”

“Latin American consumer or enterprise companies will benefit from True’s global, tech-first offerings as they undergo digital transformation, evolve their cybersecurity capabilities, or expand their footprint across the region and the world,” the search firm said. “True differentiates itself with its state-of-the-art platforms, which include Thrive and AboveBoard. Rooted in the global tech ecosystem, True provides its clients with the deepest network of progressive leadership talent across all commercial areas, functions and asset classes.”

Mr. Dominguez joins True from Clara, Mexico’s unicorn-status fintech, where as chief people officer he was instrumental in building people capabilities for expansion to Colombia and Brazil. Previously, he was CHRO of Citibanamex, the largest operation of Citi outside the U.S. Mr. Dominguez was also CHRO of Coca-Cola FEMSA in Mexico, Central America, and Asia. He started his career as a lawyer in the financial services, aviation, and legal industries.

Mr. Dominguez has served the next generation as a university professor for more than 10 years and is a member of the board for the Mexico Human Resources Association. He lives in Mexico City and is fluent in Spanish, Portuguese, and English.

“I see True bringing about an evolution of the executive search business,” said Mr. Dominguez. I look forward to introducing candidates and clients to True Search’s collaborative executive recruitment services, real-time talent management software, diversity solutions, and exquisite customer service. It is very exciting to be part of an organization where what we do is as important as how we get it done.”

Serving the Private and Public Sectors

Working in both the private and public sectors, True Search has offices throughout the U.S. as well as the EMEA and APAC regions. Since the late 1990s, the firm’s founders have refined their search process with a blend of data-centric insights, relationship-building, and experience to produce a methodology that consistently improves hiring decisions and accelerates growth. Its clients include Jet, Work Front, and Summit Partners. True Search is a subsidiary of True Platform, a global portfolio of human capital services and products for high-growth tech and tech-enabled organizations. True recently placed No. 7 on the Hunt Scanlon Media “Top 50 Recruiters” ranking.

Recent Funding

LLR Partners, a private equity firm based in Philadelphia, made an investment in True this past spring. The partnership is aimed at developing and expanding innovation within the talent space.

True Search Appoints COO and CFO

True Search has named Kate Vanek as global chief operating officer and chief financial officer. “Kate is a proven strategic COO and a high-impact finance executive who will help solidify our operational maturity, which will ultimately benefit our clients, teams and candidates,” said Brad Stadler, True co-CEO and co-founder. “Kate’s expertise will also ensure we continue to be the most innovative and efficient firm in our industry while maintaining our unique culture.”

LLR Partners, which has raised more than $5 billion to fund investments across the technology and healthcare sectors, is said to have bought into True’s mission to disrupt a stagnant industry in desperate need of tech-driven talent solutions. “They expressed interest and we were compelled to listen, even though we were not looking for a financial partner,” said Brad Stadler, True co-CEO and co-founder, at the time of the investment. “Through our discussions, we quickly became aligned on how they could operationally and strategically support our long-term vision.”

“We also aligned on our ability to control our own destiny with no pressure to transact,” said Joe Riggione, True co-CEO and founder. “Our collective vision is for True to remain independent and become the industry’s dominant brand. We couldn’t be more excited about partnering with LLR to get there.”

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media