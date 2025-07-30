The Talent Studios Recruits Chief Growth Officer for Hyland’s Naturals

July 30, 2025 – The Talent Studios has assisted in the recruitment of Lindsay Martin as chief growth officer of Hyland’s Naturals, a pediatric-focused consumer health company backed by Hildred Capital. Jeremy Cohen, Katlyn Maloney, and Gretchen Koch led the assignment.

Ms. Martin brings more than 15 years of experience leading brand and commercial strategy for some of the most recognized names in consumer health, baby care, and wellness. Most recently, she served as president and general manager of the Americas at WaterWipes, where she doubled revenue over four years, secured major gains at Walmart, Target, and Amazon, and launched the brand’s largest innovation to date. Prior to that, Ms. Martin spent over a decade at Procter & Gamble, where she held senior sales and marketing roles across Baby Care, Feminine Care, and Personal Health. While at P&G, she led the successful go-to-market launch of Pampers Pure, a line of gentle and hypoallergenic disposable baby diapers and wipes.

In this newly created role with Hyland’s Naturals, Ms. Martin will lead the brand’s growth strategy, including product innovation and expansion across DTC, e-commerce, and retail channels. She will oversee marketing and sales, shape brand storytelling, and drive customer lifetime value across the brand’s portfolio of clean-label pediatric solutions.

Hyland’s Naturals is a trusted U.S.-based brand with over 120 years of heritage in clean-label, natural health products. With a market-leading position in pediatric wellness, ear care, and leg cramp treatments, it serves as the anchor investment for Hildred’s growing pediatric wellness platform.

Hildred Capital is a healthcare-focused private equity firm with $2.65 million in assets under management. Since 2014, the firm has built a portfolio of growth-minded companies across the healthcare ecosystem, drawing on deep operational expertise to scale brands thoughtfully and efficiently.

The Talent Studios is a business-to-consumer focused retained executive search firm, working across consumer technology, digital commerce, four-wall commerce & service businesses, iconic brands, entertainment, media & content and consumer services. Its vertical focus includes: fashion & apparel, food & beverage, beauty & personal care, lifestyle brands, action sports, fitness/wellness, creator economy, media & content, digital and physical consumer services (healthcare, FinTech, education, two-sided marketplaces). The Talent Studios was founded by Mr. Cohen and Kelli Telling.

Portfolio of Clients

The firm’s clients include: Apollo Global Management, Advent International, Andreessen Horowitz, Bain Capital, L Catterton, Red Bull, Mattel, Disney, Burton Snowboards, Restoration Hardware, Pure Barre, TOMS Shoes, Boardriders, Aston Martin, Fanatics, Health-Ade Kombucha, SmartyPants Vitamins, Lulus.com, Edmunds.com, Philz Coffee, and Public Goods. Representative investor partners include Apollo Global Management, Advent International, Andreessen Horowitz, Bain Capital, L Catterton, Institutional Venture Partners, Summit Partners, HIG Growth, Searchlight Capital, Norwest Equity Partners, and North Castle Partners.

Mr. Cohen co-founded The Talent Studios in 2011 following early search experience at global executive search firm DHR Global, where he served as a principal in the firm’s retail/consumer and private equity practices. He has led pivotal leadership searches that have propelled privately held clients through growth to exit, as well as large scale transformation and performance enhancement at large public companies and brands. In addition to search, Mr. Cohen assists clients with performance management and assessment strategy.

The Talent Studios Recruits Chief Marketing Officer for Peet’s Coffee

The Talent Studios has recruited Katie Keil as the senior vice president of marketing and chief marketing officer of San Francisco Bay Area-based specialty coffee roaster and retailer Peet’s Coffee. Gretchen Koch and Serena Smith led the assignment. Ms. Keil brings over 20 years of consumer products, beauty, and consumer technology marketing leadership experience. She has a strong track record of driving results on both big and startup brands, existing and new to the world products, turnaround and high growth businesses. Ms. Keil previously served as CMO of MyFitnessPal. In this role, she grew revenue 1.6x over three years, leading business strategy, International, customer service and full funnel marketing (growth, lifecycle, creative, brand).

Ms. Maloney is a senior associate. She most recently was on the internal executive search team at Amazon, focused on its entertainment, content & media business. Ms. Maloney began her search career at DHR Global, where she worked closely with the president on leadership searches across retail/consumer, sports, & private equity. She supports the firm’s partners across consumer products, beauty, marketplaces, digital health, content/media & edutech.

Ms. Koch is an associate partner in its executive search practice. She joined the firm from Russell Reynolds Associates, where she was a member of the customer activation & growth executive search practice, focused on omnichannel consumer brands, digital marketplaces and B2C edutech. Prior to entering the search industry, Ms. Koch was a brand executive at Peet’s Coffee and Nestle and began her career consulting at PricewaterhouseCoopers and then spent three years at retail/consumer strategy consultancy firm, Kurt Salmon & Associates.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Executive Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media