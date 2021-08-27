The Moran Company Seeks CEO for Guidance Center of Lea County in New Mexico

August 27, 2021 – The Moran Company, an executive recruitment firm that specializes in the non-profit sector, has been enlisted to find the next chief executive officer for the Guidance Center of Lea County (GCLC) in Hobbs, NM. The organization is a community mental health center serving southeastern New Mexico. Senior search consultant Bruce Scott is leading the assignment.

GCLC’s CEO is responsible for managing the overall resources and operations of the non-profit and in partnership is responsible for the success of the organization, said The Moran Company. The leader is charged with developing high-quality business strategies and plans; leading, motivating and developing a high-performing managerial team; and developing GCLC’s vision and trauma-informed culture.

The CEO is responsible for managing the non-profit’s overall resources and operations and communicating with the board of directors, stakeholders, management team and department team leaders, said the search firm. The individual must also develop high-quality business strategies and plans, ensuring their alignment with short-term and long-term objectives. He or she will also be expected to lead, motivate and develop a high-performing managerial team by creating an environment that promotes optimum performance and positive morale.

Developing GCLC’s vision and trauma-informed culture is a critical part of the role, said The Moran Company. The CEO oversees all operations. The leader must also direct all operations with the managers to ensure that contract and certification standards are maintained. Enforcing adherence to legal guidelines and agency policies to maintain the company’s legality and business ethics is also a key responsibility.

Additional duties include: reviewing financial and non-financial reports to devise solutions or improvements as needed; ensuring all billing and financial recording functions are conducted in compliance with ethical and legal standards; building trust relations with key partners and stakeholders and act as a point of contact; analyzing problematic situations, research and provide solutions to ensure the company’s growth; and making high-quality investing decisions to advance the agency and increase profits.

Qualifications and Requirements

The ideal candidate should have the qualities of a visionary, innovative leader with the ability to craft a vision, confront needed changes, and communicate the strategic future so as to inspire others to work toward that future, said The Moran Company. The right candidate will also have superior management abilities as demonstrated in a large organization where change management and organizational structure related to growth were critical to sustaining success. Education and experience in mental health services and understanding of trauma informed care and organizational culture is essential. Community relations and advocacy skills, including the general public, community leaders and elected officials are also needed.

A master’s degree from an accredited university is required; a doctorate degree is preferred. Candidates should have at least five years in executive leadership in a community-based human service, mental health, or healthcare organization. Bi-lingual ability is preferred but not required. Full-time residency in Lea County is required.

Guidance Center of Lea County is a 50-year-old community mental health center. Opening in 1971 as a crisis hotline, the organization has grown to serve over 25,000 men, women and children annually through over 20 programs supported by a current revenue budget of $12.2 million and 168 employees. There are three offices and service locations in Hobbs, and the GCLC is governed by a board of directors of (currently) 10 members. With a mission to provide comprehensive, leading and sustainable essential mental health services, GCLC has long been regarded as a statewide leader in advocating for supports for people with all types of behavioral health needs.

Non-Profit Recruiters

The Moran Company, based in Leawood, KS, specializes in searches for non-profit leadership, including executive directors, fundraising/development directors, hospital foundation directors and other senior executives.

Bill Moran founded the search firm in 1996. He has worked on more than 60 non-profit searches over the past 12 years. He brings a combination to the search sector of having spent another 10 years as senior fundraising staff and 12 years as a fundraising consultant serving more than 100 clients.

Mr. Scott has 34 years of total executive experience serving people with developmental disabilities. He was founder of a local trade association, served as board member and president of the state rehabilitation association, and is connected nationally through United Cerebral Palsy. He led a United Cerebral Palsy affiliate for 16 years.

