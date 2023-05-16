The Millard Group Recruits Chief Digital Product Officer for Evolv Technology

May 16, 2023 – The Millard Group, which focuses on building executive teams for venture capital and private equity backed growth stage technology companies, has assisted in the recruitment of Parag Vaish as chief digital product officer of Evolv Technology, a Waltham, MA-based provider of AI-based weapons detection security screening products. Craig Millard and Nancy Nash led the assignment.

“We are pleased to welcome Parag to Evolv,” said Peter George, CEO. “We believe Parag’s expertise identifying revolutionary digital advances will be instrumental in helping us deliver more value to customers from our digital sensor platform, Evolv Express. There has never been a more important time for organizations and enterprises to leverage the most contemporary technology to help address the unprecedented epidemic of gun violence.”

“As we approach Evolv’s 10-year anniversary, the epidemic of gun violence has become even more pervasive than when we started the company,” said Mike Ellenbogen, co-founder and chief innovation officer. “We are constantly looking for new innovative ways to create safer zones. Parag brings an impressive track record of identifying value added digital solutions that we believe will enable us to expand and augment the ways we can help make the world safer in the places we live, work, learn, and play.”

Mr. Vaish brings an extensive background in technology. Most recently, he served as chief product officer for Medable. Before that, Mr. Vaish was head of digital product management, design, and content for Tesla. In this role, he was responsible for all customer facing experiences for Tesla vehicle and energy sales and delivery. Mr. Vaish also led product innovation for Microsoft, Google, Walt Disney Co., and StubHub.

In his new role with Evolv, Mr. Vaish will report directly to Mr. George to further drive Evolv’s leadership in the digital transformation of the physical security industry. Working closely with Mr. Ellenbogen, he will be responsible for developing new digital capabilities as products that will enhance the Evolv Express screening system by deriving value from the company’s SaaS platform, as well as adding new, standalone capabilities to accelerate digital product offerings for Evolv’s prospects and customers.

“There is an important opportunity to amplify the value Evolv’s AI and machine learning is providing venues today for better safety and experience,” said Mr. Vaish. “I have spent my career applying digital innovations to enhance the way we interact with the world – working with Tesla to synergize solar and vehicle through digital products; during my time at Disney to digitally enhance guest experiences; and at Google to build a comprehensive data product to understand consumer trends on a geo-specific basis. It is critically important that we can all move through life feeling safe, with peace of mind. As a father, Evolv’s mission could not be more important to me personally. I believe Evolv is uniquely positioned to leverage its technology to help make the world a safer place and I am compelled to help work to advance our mission.”

Evolv Express weapons detection systems, which screen approximately one million people per day, are currently deployed at over 500 customer venues worldwide, including leading theme parks, sports stadiums, arenas, performing arts centers, industrial workplaces, hospitals, and schools.

The Millard Group, based in Middletown, CT, is a growing technology search firm with over 3,000 searches filled globally. The company was co-founded by Mr. Millard and his brother Craig in 1996.

The Millard Group has assisted in the recruitment of John Wallace as the new chief revenue officer of ReliaQuest. “John Wallace joins ReliaQuest having overseen successful go-to-market and growth efforts for well-respected companies,” said Brian Murphy, founder and CEO at ReliaQuest. “His expertise will be invaluable as we continue to expand and grow our team. We are confident that his strength in leadership, extensive knowledge of the security industry, and experience in scaling businesses will lead to continued success at ReliaQuest.”

Craig Millard leads the firm’s infrastructure technology practice, which includes networking, internet, IoT, broadband, cloud, and cybersecurity team. Prior to co-founding The Millard Group, he worked for a New York-based search firm, Brandon Becker Associates, where he led the high-tech search practice aimed at the fast-growing networking sector.

Paul Millard leads the firm’s executive search group and SaaS software practices. “We are a boutique executive search firm focused exclusively on technology,” said Mr. Millard, who launched the enterprise software practice at Brandon Becker Associates before founding The Millard Group. “We’ve been part of the tech industry for over 20 years and we’ve been part of its evolution, so we understand what it takes to be a success in the tech world.”

