DHR Global Recruits Men’s Head Basketball Coach for University of New Hampshire

May 16, 2023 – Talent advisory firm DHR Global recently assisted in the recruitment of Nathan Davis as the new men’s head basketball coach for the University of New Hampshire (UNH). DHR’s managing partner and global sports practice leader Glenn Sugiyama headed the assignment. Mr. Davis replaces Bill Herrion, who served as coach for the past 18 years. “Nathan’s ability to recruit talented student-athletes and lead programs to success are just a few of the qualities that make him the right person to energize UNH men’s basketball and take our program to new heights,” said Allison Rich, director of athletics. “In addition to being an experienced and proven head coach, Nathan has been a positive influence on the student-athletes he has encountered throughout his career. He genuinely cares about the young people he mentors and is invested in building strong relationships with alumni, staff, and members of our community to enhance the student-athlete experience.”

Mr. Davis comes to UNH from Bucknell University, where he was a two-time Patriot League coach of the year and led the Bison to a pair of NCAA tournament appearances during his eight years as head coach from 2015 to 2023. Mr. Davis had previously spent five years (2003-08) as the top assistant coach at Bucknell. In 14 years as a men’s basketball head coach, he has received five coach of the year awards while guiding two programs to a total of 270 wins, five conference tournament titles, and eight NCAA tournament appearances, including one Final Four.

“My family and I are very excited to join the UNH campus and community,” said Mr. Davis. “Going through the process I was blown away by the vision Allison Rich and her team had for the future of the program. I am proud and humbled that I have been given the opportunity to lead this program, and I look forward to seeing UNH men’s basketball compete for championships on a yearly basis.”

“UNH is getting a terrific basketball coach with a high IQ for the game, very connected recruiter, and the community will love the Davises,” said Pat Flannery, retired Bucknell coach. “Your student-athlete experience will be top shelf. Coach Davis has been successful at every level. You’ll have a whole lot of new fans in the mid-state area.”

“Nathan Davis is a star,” said Mike Young, Virginia Tech men’s basketball head coach. “He’s a program builder and has been an excellent coach and mentor to young people for many years. New Hampshire will welcome a wonderful family man that will become a fixture in the community and work tirelessly to make the UNH basketball program better each day.”

