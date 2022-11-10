The Millard Group Places Chief Revenue Officer of Juniper Networks

November 10, 2022 – The Millard Group, which focuses on building executive teams for venture capital and private equity backed growth stage technology companies, has assisted in the recruitment of Chris Kaddaras as executive vice president and chief revenue officer of Juniper Networks, a provider of secure, AI-driven networks.

Mr. Kaddaras, who will report to chief executive officer Rami Rahim, will be in charge of maintaining Juniper’s sales growth as well as driving the strategic and operational elements of the company’s sales and partner functions. He will oversee a global organization that includes direct and indirect sales, systems engineering, sales of advanced technologies, and field operations.

“Juniper has achieved significant growth recently as we’ve executed on our experience-first networking strategy and deliberately reinvented ourselves for a new era of highly automated and secure networks that simplify operations and enable seamless end-user experiences,” said Mr. Rahim. “Chris’ 25-plus years of experience as a data-driven operational leader, building and leading winning sales teams, will help Juniper accelerate along our proven path. I’ve never been more optimistic and excited about our opportunity ahead to scale our momentum, and I’m thrilled to welcome Chris to Juniper.”

Mr. Kaddaras was previously chief revenue officer at Transmit Security, a provider of SaaS customer identity and access management solutions. Prior to that, from 2016 to 2021, he held several positions at Nutanix, including chief revenue officer. Mr. Kaddaras also previously worked for EMC Corp., where he held positions such as vice president of commercial sales and vice president of sales engineering across EMEA during his 16-year tenure.

Uniquely Positioned

“I’ve watched Juniper change the networking industry by enabling digital transformation for customers of all shapes and sizes that are increasingly seeking cloud-delivered, AI-driven and secure solutions to power their strategic evolutions,” said Mr. Kaddaras. “It’s no longer enough for a network to be ‘up’; it must also be ‘good,’ and Juniper is uniquely positioned to deliver on that promise. The opportunity to continue to grow Juniper’s market share in enterprise and continue to serve as a trusted strategic partner with service providers and cloud providers is huge. And as a sales leader, it’s always exciting to have technology that’s not only highly differentiated but can also actually deliver real outcomes for organizations. I couldn’t be more motivated to join this team.”

Headquartered in Middletown, CT, The Millard Group is a growing technology search firm in North America with over 3,000 searches filled globally. The company was co-founded by Mr. Millard and his brother Craig in 1996.

Craig Millard leads the firm’s infrastructure technology practice, which includes networking, internet, IoT, broadband, cloud and cybersecurity team. Prior to co-founding The Millard Group, he worked for a New York-based search firm, Brandon Becker Associates, where he led the high-tech search practice aimed at the fast-growing networking sector.

Paul Millard leads the firm’s executive search group and SaaS software practices. “We are a boutique executive search firm focused exclusively on technology,” said Mr. Millard, who launched the enterprise software practice at Brandon Becker Associates before founding The Millard Group. “We’ve been part of the tech industry for over 20 years and we’ve been part of its evolution, so we understand what it takes to be a success in the tech world.”

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media