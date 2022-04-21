The Loring Group Recruits CFO for Business Impact NW

April 21, 2022 – Immediate concerns around cash flow, liquidity, and the bottom line are taking precedence at many companies due to continued fallout from the pandemic. But there are high-value lessons emerging from the current health and economic crisis that chief financial officers should bear in mind, according to recruiters specializing in finding talent for finance functional roles. San Francisco-headquartered executive search firm The Loring Group recently placed Rick Leibowitz as the new chief financial officer of Business Impact NW (BINW) in Seattle, WA. This search was led by Rich Kampmann, a partner at The Loring Group.

BINW needed something different than a traditional retained search that takes months to complete. “Companies everywhere are losing desired candidates in the interview process because the job market is so hot,” said Steve Caliger, managing partner of The Loring Group. “With crisis being the mother of invention, The Loring Group created a new agile search model that allows clients to complete a retained search, with all diligence, in six to eight weeks. “We have clients interviewing candidates within two to three weeks, which puts them in control of the talent pool, vs. having it be dictated by others. We have completed three C-level searches in the past 60 says using the agile model and our clients are thrilled!”

Mr. Leibowitz joins Business Impact NW with over 25 years of experience in the non-profit industry by providing sound financial guidance and trusted leadership. He has spent a good part of his professional career helping small business owners create jobs in underserved communities and is looking forward to continuing to do so in his new role. Mr. Leibowitz is the former regional director and finance leader for the Small Business Development Center at the University of California at Merced, a nationwide program that provides no-cost, confidential business technical assistance to new and existing small business entrepreneurs. The center collaborates with local economic development groups that deploy resources to assist small businesses.

Business Impact NW is a non-profit community development financial institution dedicated to serving underbanked entrepreneurs. The organization provides coaching, classes, and access to capital to community small businesses, with an emphasis on working with traditionally underserved populations – entrepreneurial low/moderate income earners, women, BIPOC, veterans, immigrants or members of the LGBTQ+ community. Business Impact NW has been serving the community since 1997.

Finding Top Talent

Mr. Caliger and Mr. Kampmann launched The Loring Group in 2019. “The reason we started the firm was to deliver higher quality work,” Mr. Caliger said. “Our partners were leaders for technology, banking, healthcare and professional services companies before becoming recruiters. We have deep domain expertise in these industries as well as business acumen most executive search consultants lack.”

Mr. Caliger has had a distinguished career as a sales leader and executive search consultant in the technology industry. He is a technology professional who has held leadership positions with several industry icons. With more than 20 years of executive search and consulting experience, Mr. Caliger develops senior leadership teams for sales, finance, product, engineering, and information technology. In addition, he has done work for consumer products, financial services, and non-profit organizations.

Mr. Kampmann has more than 16 years of executive search and leadership consulting expertise. In addition, he has 14 years of leadership experience in the banking and wealth management industries. Mr. Kampmann has performed hundreds of searches for companies around the world at executive and senior management levels. He has supported commercial banks, wealth, and asset managers, for both publicly and privately held concerns. He has also done work for industrial and consumer products companies. Prior to The Loring Group, Mr. Kampmann worked for global executive firms such as Stanton Chase, was an equity partner with Boyden, and started his executive search career as a principal with Korn Ferry.

“Some of the reasons why clients choose us for these critical assignments are that our partners were leaders in business before becoming recruiters, and have operating expertise in their industries,” said Mr. Caliger. “We have our own in-house, dedicated research team like larger firms, but our senior partners do the work on search assignments vs. handing them off to others. These advantages allow us to source better candidates and close out searches faster than our competitors.”

