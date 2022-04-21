Agency360 Acquires LeaderEQ to Form AdvisorEY

April 21, 2022 – San Francisco-based search firm Agency360 has completed its acquisition of LeaderEQ, the digital matchmaking platform in the leadership development area, to form AdvisorEY. “We’re pleased to welcome LeaderEQ and their outstanding team of executive coaches and advisors,” said Katherine Eskandanian-Yee, founder of Agency360. “They bring a world-class portfolio of learning, development, and performance improvement expertise that will bolster our firm’s substantial leadership development capabilities.”

AdvisorEY will offer advisory services that help companies improve their human capital initiatives. “Starting with talent acquisition and building to management and development of the workforce, AdvisorEY provides the expertise needed to cultivate and foster a culture driven by purpose and passion,” the firm said.

“We can now extend a suite of services that will expand from talent acquisition to leadership & professional development to people and org advisory while leveraging Agency360’s vast network and presence in the human capital domain,” said Ms. Eskandanian-Yee.

Katherine and Chessa Eskandanian-Yee, the mother-daughter duo who have been working together for nearly a decade and founded LeaderEQ at the 10th year anniversary of Agency360, commit to continue their holistic approach to human capital while marrying their high-touch consultative services with science and technology.

“We recognized that our relationship with our candidates and clients alike doesn’t end at the placement stage but continues to grow and evolve so it only made sense that we articulate and expand our involvement with our clients’ organizations,” said Chessa Eskandanian-Yee. “AdvisorEY is the natural progression of our firm to truly becoming a full cycle human capital consulting firm.”

“Technology should not and cannot diminish the value of a high touch service that is crucial to any human interaction,” said Chessa Eskandanian-yee. “Our play in the tech space was to enhance our offerings and democratize our services while maintaining quality and accessibility.”

Recent Acquisitions

Acquisitions and consolidations continue to make news in the recruiting industry, with a number of notable purchases in recent months. Here is a sampling from the Hunt Scanlon Media archives:

Diversified Search Group (DSG), a leading search firm backed by private equity firm ShoreView Industries, has acquired Alta Associates, a Flemington, NJ-based search firm founded by Joyce Brocaglia specializing in cybersecurity, IT risk management, and data privacy. Hunt Scanlon Ventures, based in Greenwich, Conn., facilitated the introduction and transaction between both organizations. “This is a strategic acquisition that will add significantly to our business offering in a key field that touches every client we serve,” said Aileen Alexander, CEO of Diversified Search Group. “Cybersecurity, data privacy, and resiliency are top priorities for boards and senior leadership across every sector of our economy.

Excel Sports Management, an industry-leading sports agency, has agreed to acquire sports and entertainment executive search firm Nolan Partners . London-based Nolan Partners will continue to be led by chief executive officer Paul Nolan and president Chad Biagini while operating as a new vertical within Excel’s properties division. Primarily focused on senior executive and board level roles, Nolan Partners works on a global basis with clients that range from sports teams, governing bodies, professional leagues, venues, agencies, broadcasters, and other corporate organizations in sports. The firm also has a performance practice that focuses on placing general managers/sporting directors, sports medicine, sports science, and recruitment specialists.

Haddonfield, NJ-based True, a global executive talent management platform, has acquired climate technology and sustainability executive search firm Hobbs & Towne, Inc. (HTI). Led by Andy Towne and Bob Hobbs, HTI will continue to serve its clients and provide a greater range of capabilities under True. True, one of the fastest growing search firms of the past decade, reported global revenues of $116.5 million last year. The firm placed No. 7 in the Hunt Scanlon Top 25 rankings. Hobbs & Towne ranked No. 24 and was crowned the fastest growing search firm of the year, reporting a 59 percent growth rate.

ZRG Partners, a leading search firm backed by private equity firm RFE Investment Partners, has acquired boutique strategy consulting firm Brimstone Consulting Group LLC . Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. “The complementary nature of our businesses made Brimstone an obvious partner for ZRG, as we continue to expand our portfolio of talent advisory solutions,” said Larry Hartmann, CEO of ZRG. “Further ensuring a new CEO is successful with the proven process of Brimstone will create a new paradigm for CEO transitions.”

Korn Ferry has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Lucas Group . “This combination is the right move at the right time,” said Korn Ferry CEO Gary D. Burnison. “Today’s workscape is being transformed before our eyes – people working anywhere, everywhere and at any time. Professionals are on the move. Boomers are retiring, and career nomads are looking for change – early and often. We are seizing this opportunity to help clients find the right talent who are highly agile with specialized skills and expertise to help them drive superior performance.”

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media