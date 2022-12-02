The Christopher Group Recruits Chief People Officer for Vervent

December 2, 2022 – The Christopher Group (TCG), a boutique HR executive search and business solutions recruiting firm, has placed Pam Johnson as the new chief people officer of San Diego, CA-based Vervent. Tom Christopher and Pam Noble led the assignment. “Pam Johnson is a transformational leader passionate about unlocking the potential of people, organizations and brands to achieve greatness,” said Mr. Christopher. “She will work hand-in-glove with CEO and founder David Johnson and his bold leadership that Vervent brings to clients and the industry. Together they will drive the business and people forward with a penchant for innovation, a talent for developing expert teams, and a passion for creating impactful results.”

Ms. Johnson most recently served as CHRO of Qdoba Restaurant Corp., the second largest fast casual Mexican Restaurant corporation with 700-plus restaurants. In that role, she guided leadership through the creation and transformation of the company’s culture. Before that, Ms. Johnson was VP of HR for Petco. She also held senior HR roles with Sony and Gateway Computers.

Ms. Johnson will report to the CEO and will play a critical role in building the infrastructure of the human capital organization within Vervent while fostering an environment of growth, employee engagement and maintaining culture. She will have the opportunity to elevate the HR function and create new systems, tools, and processes in order to create consistency across the organization. Ms. Johnson will serve as a strategic partner and trusted advisor to the leadership team.

“I’m super excited for the opportunity to work alongside David and Vervent’s industry-leading executive team to build the people capabilities for next-level growth and possibility,” said Ms. Johnson. “I have great admiration for the company’s breakthrough performance and forward-thinking innovation in this complex service industry empowering both businesses and also underserved consumers to achieve financial stability and growth. The company is built for speed and I’m looking forward to helping fuel it to maximum potential.”

Related: Allen Institute Taps Christopher Group for Top HR Search

Vervent empowers companies to accelerate business, drive compliance, and maximize service. As a lending-as-a-service (LaaS) company, Vervent supports industry-leading partners with primary strategic services including loan and lease services, call center services, backup servicing/capital markets support, credit card servicing, and customer acquisition.

Veteran Recruiters

Founded in 1998 by Tom and Paula Christopher (former HR executives with GE, Pepsi, Progressive Insurance, and Citigroup), The Christopher Group is a leading boutique HR executive search and staffing solutions firms. TCG is staffed by former HR professionals and trained search practitioners who use proprietary, scientific and industry-leading systems, tools, and processes. The firm has offices in Willoughby, OH; Sarasota, FL; and Kansas City, MO.

The Christopher Group Recruits Chief People Officer for Clayton Homes Building Group

In one of the firm’s toughest but most rewarding searches, this HR recruiting specialist placed Case McGee with the largest builder of manufactured housing and modular homes in the U.S. The company’s new chief people officer worked more than 23 years for ADM, most recently as vice president of human resources.

Mr. Christopher has a personal practice focused primarily at the VP, SVP, and CHRO levels. He has completed executive HR searches with a diverse set of clients across multiple industry verticals including but not limited to Pepsi, Honeywell, Capital One, BP, Kraft, US Foods, Raytheon, Ingersoll-Rand, Vanderbilt University, Delaware North, CDW, Medco, Citigroup, Johns Hopkins University, Eastman Chemical, Comcast, and many others. With over 30 years of experience in human resources and executive search, his deep understanding of business strategy, organizational structures, and talent acquisition/ assessment/ development have allowed him to become an invaluable search and business partner to senior executives at an array of Fortune 500 organizations.

Ms. Noble is president of the HR consulting services division unit as well as practice leader for the firm’s expanding diversity, equity, inclusion and engagement practice. She joined The Christopher Group leadership team as chief human resources officer and managing partner last year. She brings over 25 years of comprehensive human resources leadership to the firm. “I have had the privilege of knowing Pam for over 20 years,” said Mr. Christopher. “She is one of the finest and most capable HR executives nationwide. Additionally, her expertise in the areas of culture, change management, diversity, equity and inclusion, and executive coaching is truly outstanding. Finally, she is a true servant leader.”

Related: The Christopher Group Places CHRO for American Society of Health-System Pharmacists

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media