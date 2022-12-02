Cook Silverman Search Seeks New Leader for Morgan Autism Center

December 2, 2022 – Greenbrae, CA-based Cook Silverman Search has been retained by the Morgan Autism Center in San Jose, CA, to lead its search for a new executive director. Victoria L. Silverman, managing founder, is heading the assignment for the non-profit-focused search firm.

Morgan Autism Center seeks an experienced, visionary, dynamic, and passionate executive director to lead the organization into the future. Morgan Autism Center has been providing educational services for individuals with autism or other development disabilities for over 54 years. The executive director will work collaboratively with the board of directors to drive growth and development, oversee and implement the organization’s strategic vision, and provide leadership for over 90 faculty and staff.

The search firm is looking for candidates with five or more years of progressively challenging experience as a successful educational administrator. They should have comprehensive knowledge of autism and PDD, special education systems, developmental disability services, trends in the sector, and applicable state and federal laws and regulations. Candidates must also have hands-on experience working with children and adults with autism or other development disabilities, including behavioral and medical issues. They should possess developed capabilities in creating family support systems and collaborating with school districts and SELPA personnel.

“It is our policy and intent to provide equal employment opportunities to all qualified persons without regard to race, color, religion, sex, gender identity and expression, genetic characteristics, pregnancy, marital status, veteran status, sexual orientation, age, national origin, ancestry, disability, medical condition, or other protected class status, as defined by applicable law,” Morgan Autism Center said. “This policy covers all employment matters, including, but not limited to: recruitment, selection, placement, promotions, transfers, demotions, terminations, training, and compensation.”

Morgan Autism Center provides a safe, nurturing, and joyful environment where individuals impacted by autism or other developmental disabilities. Founded in 1969, the focus is on creating respectful and positive interactions to maximize the potential of each student and client. Morgan Autism Center offers both school and adult day programs and serves as an important resource for families and professional service providers throughout the Bay Area. Their flexible, comprehensive, and highly individualized approach has evolved into a model that has been successfully adopted and implemented in local school districts.

Cook Silverman Search Seeks CDO for San Francisco Non-Profit Glide

Cook Silverman Search has been selected to find a chief development officer for Glide, a non-profit organization which provides food and social services for the homeless in San Francisco’s Tenderloin District. The chief development officer leads Glide’s efforts to create and implement new and innovative strategies to generate increased revenue. “The CDO is a bold, strategic, and experienced fundraising leader with a track record of success generating traditional and new streams of revenue within organizations positioned for growth,” said Cook Silverman Search.

Founded in 1963, Glide is a nationally recognized center for social justice, dedicated to fighting systemic injustices, creating pathways out of poverty and crisis, and transforming lives. Through its integrated comprehensive services, advocacy initiatives, and inclusive community, Glide empowers individuals, families, and children to achieve stability and thrive. This non-profit is at the forefront of addressing some of society’s most pressing issues, including poverty, housing and homelessness, and racial and social justice.

West Coast Non-Profit Recruiters

Cook Silverman Search focuses on senior development positions for not-for-profit organizations, predominantly in Northern California. Its client base represents a broad span of organizations, including independent schools, universities and faith-based organizations, as well as those serving conservation, health care, social service, museums, science and culture. The firm has placed advancement executives for Peninsula Family Service, Moreau Catholic High School, Children’s Council of San Francisco, and Pinewood School, among others.

Ms. Silverman has more than 30 years of experience in the philanthropic sector. Throughout her career, she has worked in senior fundraising, advancement, and management positions at Stanford University, Washington University in St. Louis, the University of California, the American Film Institute, and the Buck Institute for Age Research, among others. Her search work focuses on higher education, the arts, biotech and environment sectors. She has been speaker for the Council for Advancement and Support of Education and has served on fundraising advisory committees for several non-profit organizations.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media