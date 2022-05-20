The Bowdoin Group Names Three New Partners

May 20, 2022 – The Bowdoin Group, an executive search firm specializing in C-level search and strategic recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), announced that Paul Manning, Josh Gottlieb, and Lindsey Potvin were promoted to partners. The promotions occur during a critical time for the firm as it expands its executive search and client solutions services across health and technology markets.

“Paul and Josh will leverage their expertise to develop new business opportunities for the growing digital health, technology, and software markets. Lindsey will continue to build our client solutions arm all while expanding targeted initiatives identified by the firm,” said Dave Melville, CEO and founder of The Bowdoin Group. “Our organization is making adjustments to the way we operate for our clients, and our continued success is a result of the leaders of this organization.”

Mr. Manning works primarily with digital health, technology, and software companies to help with strategic leadership placements. As a firm partner, he will continue to oversee the executive search business and work with clients on financial leadership and key operational roles. Before joining The Bowdoin Group, Mr. Manning founded and served as managing director at Open Solutions, a boutique technology search firm where he led the firm from inception to acquisition.

Mr. Gottlieb began his career at The Bowdoin Group as a recruiter. He has been promoted to every level in the organization, consulting both clients and candidates. With 13-plus years of C-suite and commercial leadership search experience, he has worked with boards, investors, and management teams in digital health and healthtech markets. Mr. Gottlieb will continue to grow the digital health market and work on executive and strategic searches focusing on board, executive leadership, and key commercial roles.

Leadership and Ambition

Ms. Potvin leads the sales and delivery team of the firm’s RPO services. With her 15-plus years of experience, she has showcased her leadership skills and team approach to elevate the strategic approaches to scale clients’ recruitment efforts. As a partner, Ms. Potvin will own the growth, operations, and client management of all RPO partnerships.

“Our phenomenal growth over the past several years has been a result of the leadership and ambition of Paul, Josh, and Lindsey,” said Scott Aldsworth, president of The Bowdoin Group. “These three partners will continue to lead by example and add value to our executive search and RPO clients.”

Founded in 1994, The Bowdoin Group specializes in leadership and strategic roles for a wide range of companies, from small firms building out their executive team to large firms sourcing talent for rapid market expansion as well as venture- and private equity-backed firms. With deep expertise in biopharma, digital health, fintech and financial services, and software, the firm specializes in the Greater Boston area with the ability to source talent and service companies globally.

Late last year, The Bowdoin Group hired Elizabeth Calder as head of people and talent to execute the firm’s talent strategy and diversity initiatives. The addition of Ms. Calder is a phased approach to its rapid organizational developments, along with the firm’s record year of hires.

Strong Experience

Ms. Calder has a proven track record in human resources leadership and a “people-first” approach to learning and development that spans from entry-level to senior talent, said the firm. Before joining The Bowdoin Group, she served as director of learning and professional development at Keystone Strategy, an economics and technology consulting firm headquartered in Boston. Driving strategic expansion, Ms. Calder helped develop a four-pillar learning and development strategy, including the onboarding and assimilation of new hires, core capability training, leadership development, and knowledge exchange. She joined Keystone after 10 years at Suffolk Construction as director of leadership development.

In its largest hiring spree in the more than 25-year history of the firm, The Bowdoin Group has added nine new hires, including a director of marketing, to its team. Lauren Kendall, the new director of marketing, joins the firm from T3 Advisors, where she was senior marketing director. The other additions include two senior consultants, a consultant and five associates to support the Boston-based firm’s forecasted strong growth for the rest of 2021 and into 2022.

Ms. Calder’s interest in developing people predates the current market’s competitive demand for talent. She recognized an opportunity to close the gap between junior “eager” employees’ and senior leadership’s “high-level expertise” early on in her career, said The Bowdoin Group. In her previous roles, she pinpointed a framework that reaches all levels of the organization for attracting and retaining the next generation of leaders during periods of high growth.

“We are servicing the advancement and sophistication of organizations that are actively transforming the landscape of healthcare and technology,” said Ms. Calder. “To do that, we need to create a sustainable culture where employees feel supported, actively developed, and continually invested across the business, as the employee experience directly channels into high-level individual and company-wide performance.”

“The way we develop careers and mentor our people has to evolve and elevate us as a company, and we are proud to have Elizabeth leading these efforts.” said Mr. Aldsworth. “Who we hire, how we onboard them, and how we collectively engage employees in our initiatives is undeniably different. The evidence of this approach is realized through the sophistication of our client services.”

