TENTEN Partners Opens New Office in Dubai

August 1, 2024 – Singapore-headquartered executive search firm TENTEN Partners has expanded into the Middle East with the opening of a new office in Dubai. “Our strategic expansion into the Middle East represents a pivotal moment in TENTEN Partners’ global growth trajectory,” said Luke Archer, co-founder and managing partner at TENTEN Partners. “We’re excited and privileged to be part of the region’s transformation journey. This move not only reinforces our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our international clientele but also positions us at the forefront of the region’s dynamic business landscape. By leveraging our deep industry expertise and our proven track record in talent acquisition, we are poised to make significant contributions to the transformative journey of businesses across the Middle East.”

“This expansion is a testament to our vision of becoming the premier global partner for strategic hiring solutions, and we look forward to fostering long-term relationships that drive value for our clients, candidates, and stakeholders in this rapidly evolving market,” Mr. Archer said.

Laura Taylor, newly appointed head of Middle East at TENTEN Partners, highlighted the strategic rationale behind the expansion. “We’ve identified a strong synergy between Singapore and the Middle East, particularly given the region’s current transformative phase,” she said. “Our strategy is to leverage our global reach and local connections and knowledge to expand our remit and bring highly qualified professionals from other fast-growth markets to fill the gap we’ve observed in leadership roles beyond traditional executive search.”

Ms. Taylor has been recruiting senior technical professionals for over 10 years and has placed candidates across four continents and in over 20 countries. After beginning her career in London, she moved to Singapore in 2014 to grow her presence across the rapidly developing APAC market. Ms. Taylor partners with companies to source senior executives who will help to launch new ventures, new products or to take companies on a significant transformation.

Justin Castle, who will lead the firm’s management consulting practice from Dubai, brings 15 years of experience in strategic hiring for the management consulting industry across North America, Europe, and APAC. “This expansion enables TENTEN Partners to offer a comprehensive global strategic hiring service tailored to the Middle East’s unique needs,” he said. “Dubai’s significant investments in technology, sustainability, and economic diversification present unprecedented opportunities across various sectors, and we’re well-positioned to support this growth by connecting top-tier talent with innovative companies in the region.”

Mr. Castle is a specialist in placing partners, directors and team uplifts into strategy consulting firms and Big 4 consulting firms. He joined TENTEN Partners in 2024 and leads the management consulting business across both APAC & the Middle East.

Fast Growing Economy

One of the world’s fastest growing economies, Dubai’s current gross domestic product is projected at $107.1 billion. The Persian Gulf and its coastal areas are the world’s largest single source of crude oil, and related industries dominate the region, making it a hotbed of activity for search firms with an eye on expansion.

“As the Middle East continues its economic diversification and development, TENTEN Partners aims to play a crucial role in connecting international talent with the unique opportunities emerging in the region, while also supporting key initiatives such as Emiratisation,” the firm said.

With offices now in Singapore, Hong Kong, and Dubai, TENTEN Partners serves clients across Asia and the Middle East. The firm’s expertise spans various sectors, including technology, financial services, insurance, and management consulting, with a client roster that includes industry leaders such as Standard Chartered Bank, OCBC, Deutsche Bank, and Emirates NBD.

