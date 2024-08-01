BarkerGilmore Recruits General Counsel for Synthica Energy

August 1, 2024 – Boutique search firm BarkerGilmore, which specializes in building corporate legal and compliance teams, has assisted in the recruitment of Brandy Anderson as the new general counsel of Synthica Energy in Blue Ash, OH. The search was led by John Gilmore and Steve Bell. “Brandy brings a wealth of experience in renewable energy law and a proven ability to guide leadership teams,” said Mr. Bell. “Her appointment as general counsel will undoubtedly strengthen the company’s legal capabilities and support its ambitious growth plans.”

“With Brandy joining Synthica Energy, we are confident she will be instrumental in steering the company through its expansion and leadership transition,” Mr. Bell said. “Her background in the renewable energy sector and strong legal and business acumen perfectly position her to help Synthica achieve its goal of becoming a leading renewable natural gas producer.”

Ms. Anderson has over 20 years of experience practicing law. Most recently, she served as the general counsel of Bioenergy Devco, a global organization focused on renewable energy. Before that, Ms. Anderson was assistant vice president, land management & corporate counsel at Alliance Coal, LLC. Her specialties include mineral law, real property law, and intellectual property law

“This engagement has significantly enriched our pool of vetted and actively engaged general counsel candidates,” the firm said. “As a result, BarkerGilmore is well-positioned to make swift progress on similar searches within the sector.”

Synthica Energy is a renewable natural gas development company focused on the creation of anaerobic digestion facilities across the United States. Founded in 2017, Synthica is developing facilities in Cincinnati, Atlanta, San Antonio, New Orleans, Louisville and other urban markets and has long-term agreements in place to manage waste from leading manufacturers in those regions.

BarkerGilmore is a boutique firm specializing in executive search and selection in law and compliance. With a network of advisors and recruiters spanning the U.S., BarkerGilmore consistently places talent at leading consumer, energy, financial, healthcare, industrial, and technology companies.

Mr. Gilmore, co-founder and managing partner, has over 30 years of executive search experience. He has developed trusted relationships with general counsel and C-suite leaders across the country. With a profound institutional understanding of how in-house legal and compliance departments function most effectively, Mr. Gilmore has earned a reputation as one of the top executive search consultants for general counsel and chief compliance officer placements.

Inside the High Demand for General Counsel Leaders

The legal and compliance market is booming. The number of in-house lawyers and law firm partners with aspirations of becoming a general counsel is at an all-time high. Unfortunately, landing the position is a challenge. Every search has specific criteria established by the executive leadership team and board which must be met. Some of the criteria could include specific industry experience or business knowledge, a background in public company securities and governance, as well as expertise in regulatory, compliance, litigation, M&A, employment/labor law, intellectual property, government relations, leadership, career track record, law firm training, law school ranking, and the list goes on, according to Robert Barker, co-founder and managing partner of BarkerGilmore, which specializes in building corporate legal and compliance teams.

“Keep in mind cultural fit and soft skills which cannot be found on the resume are equally important,” he said. “And diversity can play a major factor in the CEO and board’s final decision. Most are using the general counsel position as a means of adding diversity to the executive leadership team,” he added. The demand for excellence is understandable as the general counsel plays such a critical role. One wrong answer or move during the interview process can lead to immediate disqualification. “Even after an offer is made, any red flag demonstrating a lack of judgment or ethics discovered during the background investigation will lead to a retraction,” said Mr. Barker.

Bob Barker is co-founder, managing partner, and chair of the industrial practice at BarkerGilmore. He brings over three decades of executive search and international business experience to his clients. Mr. Barker has successfully managed general counsel and chief compliance officer engagements for mid-sized to Fortune 500 companies, including consumer, energy, financial, healthcare and life sciences, industrial, non-profit, technology, and private equity industries. Clients rely on Mr. Barker for advice and counseling both during and after the engagement.

Mr. Bell specializes in recruitment of senior legal and compliance executives. His background in psychology gives him a view on what drives individuals, as well as how to form an effective and successful team. Mr. Bell focuses on highly regulated industries such as life sciences, healthcare, insurance, and financial services. He has placed the U.S. head of operational risk and SVP of risk for a Fortune 100 international banking corporation, the VP of compliance and audit with a national healthcare leader, and the chief compliance officer for an international healthcare services organization.

