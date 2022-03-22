TalentRISE Names Leader of Executive Search

March 22, 2022 – TalentRISE, a Chicago-based firm specializing in executive search and recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), has appointed Pete Petrella as executive search practice leader. “Pete been instrumental in TalentRISE’s growth and success,” said Carl Kutsmode, senior vice president of talent consulting and executive search. “In his new role, he will be responsible for scaling our executive search business by meeting and exceeding client and candidate expectations with high-touch, consultative, and strategic executive search services.”

Mr. Petrella was previously the managing director of TalentRISE’s executive search practice. He led sales and recruitment efforts by helping companies add quality executive and emerging leadership talent to their teams. In addition to his work with TalentRISE, Mr. Petrella also serves as managing director of Viaduct, a specialty practice within TalentRISE serving the unique talent acquisition and organizational needs of high-growth early and growth-stage start-up companies.

Mr. Petrella has over 20 years of business development and marketing experience in a variety of sectors of sports marketing, from teams to client-side organizations. Areas of expertise include sports management, sponsorship sales and service, marketing, and business strategy.

Mr. Petrella’s various roles included business development positions with the Buffalo Bills of the NFL and Buffalo Sabres of the NHL, along with a sponsorship marketing and business development leadership role with Kaleida Health, a $2 billion healthcare delivery system. Most recently, he served as vice president of enterprise solutions for HigherMe, a start-up aimed at creating efficiencies in the recruiting process.

In his new role, Mr. Petrella will lead the executive search practice—including the management of the executive search team, managing directors, and other key support staff within the practice. He will play a critical role in the TalentRISE growth plan by cultivating C-level, investor, and board of director relationships with organizations looking to acquire great leadership talent for their business.

Founded in 2008, TalentRISE supports companies in nearly every vertical — retail, manufacturing, technology, financial services, healthcare, life sciences, E-commerce, and more — with custom and comprehensive talent acquisition solutions.

Recent Search

TalentRISE recently placed Deri Winston as the COO at Thaïs Health, a technology-assisted chronic care management company headquartered in Washington, D.C. Having spent her entire career in healthcare, Ms. Winston most recently served as vice president of operations solutions and services at Premise Health.

“Deri’s operational experience is broad and she has an incredible track record in the healthcare space,” said Mr. Petrella, who served as the executive recruiter on this search. “By leveraging her passion for leading cross-functional teams and improving operational performance, Deri will further enhance Thaïs Health’s service delivery capabilities.”

