Talent Groups Acquires Abacus Technical Services and The InSource Group

October 19, 2023 – Recruiting company Talent Groups has acquired Dallas-based talent solution providers Abacus Technical Services and The InSource Group. Financial terms of the deals were not disclosed. “We are thrilled to welcome Abacus Technical Services and The InSource Group to the Talent Groups family,” said Matthew Ripaldi, CEO of Talent Groups. “These strategic acquisitions align perfectly with our mission to provide exceptional IT talent solutions to a wider range of clients. The expertise and resources brought by Abacus and The InSource Group will enable us to deliver even greater value and expand our services across industries.”

“Following the acquisition of Queen Consulting Group and EdgeLink, this marks our fifth acquisition since our initial investment in 2018,” said Michael Babb, chairman of Osceola Capital, investors in Talent Groups. “We continue to partner with high-quality complementary firms to further expand our platform, while enabling them to scale rapidly and better support their client base.”

Abacus Technical Services, formed in 1991, offers a range of services including contingent and full-time staffing, IT project management, and technology-driven business solutions. The InSource Group, a recent addition to the Abacus family through a 2021 acquisition, focuses on recruiting IT professionals.

“Becoming a part of the Talent Groups family is an exciting prospect for us,” said Steve Gunner, CEO of both Abacus Technical Services and The InSource Group. “We are confident that our integration into the comprehensive service platform will unlock new growth opportunities for our internal employees, consultants and candidates, and will provide our clients with a broader global delivery engine.”

Paul Baldwin, CFO of Abacus, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the alignment of values and the potential for accelerated growth: “We believe that Abacus and The InSource Group’s services and customer base perfectly complement the Talent Groups’ platform,” he said. “By combining our strengths, we are well-positioned for continued profitable growth, and we are excited to support that growth together.”

Headquartered in Houston, Talent Groups is an IT talent solutions company with 14 locations across the country, including a Global Delivery Center (GDC) in Hyderabad, India. The company offers a range of services such as contract staffing, direct hire, executive search, and managed solutions.

Recent Deals

Acquisitions and consolidations continue to make news in the recruiting industry, with a number of notable purchases in recent months. And it’s not just executive search firms. Technology-based outfits have also been in on the action. Here is a sampling from the Hunt Scanlon Media archives:

Corsica Partners has acquired Alora Search Partners and appointed its founding partner, Mary Langan as managing director and cybersecurity practice lead. “Alora Search Partners has developed a respected reputation serving public, VC and PE backed software, robotics, and cybersecurity firms,” said Dan Veitkus, managing partner and CEO of Corsica Partners. “Under Mary’s leadership, Alora has carved out a place among the most admired executive search boutiques and I’m delighted to welcome the Alora team, their clients, and candidates into the Corsica Partners’ family. With this acquisition, we extend our capacity to deliver exceptional C-suite talent across every major function of the enterprise.”

Leadership advisory firm Russell Reynolds Associates (RRA) has acquired Nvolv, a boutique leadership consulting firm serving CEOs and C-suite executives of global businesses. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. “Our acquisition of Nvolv represents a powerful opportunity for us to bolster our client offerings and further strengthen our preeminent position as leaders in C-suite leadership advisory services,” said Constantine Alexandrakis, CEO of Russell Reynolds Associates. “Bob and the entire Nvolv team have an enviable track record of building deep relationships and driving extraordinary results at the most senior levels of organizations, and we look forward to joining forces to increase the depth of both firms’ impact in advising and coaching C-suite executives, preparing the next generation of senior executives, supporting new leader integration, de-risking CEO succession, and aligning top teams to deliver on their transformation agendas.”

ZRG, a global talent advisory firm and portfolio company of RFE Investment Partners, has acquired Helbling & Associates, an executive search firm focused on real estate, facilities, and construction. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. “The addition of the Helbling team to the ZRG family will bolster our growing real estate practice,” said Larry Hartmann, CEO of ZRG. “We’ll have more resources for our clients, including support in the construction sector of the real estate industry. We are very excited to bring even greater depth and breadth of expertise to the companies we serve.” Helbling & Associates, based in Wexford, PA, was established in 1992 by Tom Helbling to meet the recruiting needs of construction contractors and real estate developers. As clients began referring the firm to their professional networks, Helbling’s client base expanded to entities with significant real estate assets and facilities management needs. Today, Helbling’s clients include institutions of education, healthcare, and research, as well as cultural and community organizations. The firm has completed search assignments in 43 states.

Stockholm, Sweden-based executive search firm Mercuri Urval (MU) has acquired German executive search firm Delta Management Consultants GmbH. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. “We are pleased to be acquiring such a longstanding firm with such exceptional colleagues,” said Richard Moore, CEO. “Together we will create even further value for both our clients. Today clients need effective, sustainable, and diverse leadership more than ever. Acquiring and improving leadership is the greatest challenge organizations face – and the only way they can sustainably outperform.” Founded in 1983, Delta Management Consultants has for over 30 years assisted clients in areas such as executive search, leadership advisory, management consulting, and more. Anja Schelte, J. Carlos Fernandes, and Stefan Koop, managing partners of Delta Management Consultants GmbH, said: “We look forward to a future together with Mercuri Urval. Our employees benefit from the company’s resources and global presence. Our clients can continue to count on the proven expertise and commitment of us, their longstanding advisors, but now with the added value and expanded capabilities that this strategic acquisition offers.”

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media