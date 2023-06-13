Mercuri Urval Acquires Delta Management Consultants

June 13, 2023 – Stockholm, Sweden-based executive search firm Mercuri Urval (MU) has acquired German executive search firm Delta Management Consultants GmbH. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. “We are pleased to be acquiring such a longstanding firm with such exceptional colleagues,” said Richard Moore, CEO. “Together we will create even further value for both our clients. Today clients need effective, sustainable, and diverse leadership more than ever. Acquiring and improving leadership is the greatest challenge organizations face – and the only way they can sustainably outperform.”

“As a 55-year-old, foundation-owned firm, sustainable growth is very important for Mercuri Urval,” Mr. Moore said. “Our company has had a sustained, stable, and strong performance and this acquisition is the latest strategic decision to further strengthen that. The acquisition of Delta Management Consultants will ensure we continue to deliver outstanding results for all our clients, colleagues, and stakeholders.”

Founded in 1983, Delta Management Consultants has for over 30 years assisted clients in areas such as executive search, leadership advisory, management consulting, and more.

Anja Schelte, J. Carlos Fernandes, and Stefan Koop, managing partners of Delta Management Consultants GmbH, said: “We look forward to a future together with Mercuri Urval. Our employees benefit from the company’s resources and global presence. Our clients can continue to count on the proven expertise and commitment of us, their longstanding advisors, but now with the added value and expanded capabilities that this strategic acquisition offers.”

“After evaluations and fruitful discussions between the Delta Shareholders and the Mercuri Urval management we are very happy to welcome a great group of people to the home of leader selection science,” said Andreas Frische, executive vice president and partner at MU. “The new colleagues will strengthen the overall coverage of all relevant industry sectors by MU in Germany in the future. The Delta experts will fit very well into the MU strategy to strengthen our core services in executive search and leadership assessment to deliver an even better service to our clients. It will be an exciting journey to work with all these new colleagues and to build an even stronger company than both were already in the past.”

Mercuri Urval is a global executive search and talent advisory firm. The firm was founded in 1967. Today, Mercuri Urval works with more than 3,000 clients – across all sectors – in over 70 countries every year. It is the only global executive search and leadership advisory firm based in the Nordics.

Recent U.S. Growth

Mercuri Urval has been in the U.S. since 1981, and in more recent years, the business was predominantly focused on the East Coast and in servicing its European clients doing business in the U.S. The firm has recommitted itself to establishing a strong presence in the market, and is fully dedicated to investing in, and reinvigorating, its business across the entirety of the U.S.

Mercuri Urval Appoints Head of Client Consulting and Executive Search

Mercuri Urval has strengthened its U.S. team with the addition of Lisa Brantley as head of client consulting and executive search in Houston, TX. “I had the pleasure of meeting Lisa almost three years ago, and was as impressed then, as now, with her high-level of integrity and strong principles, with which she conducts every aspect of her life, along with her commitment to delivering best-in-class service to her clients,” said Darcie Murray, SVP and head of the Americas for MU. “We continued to cultivate our relationship, and after myself joining MU, began the discussions with Lisa about joining us. She brings the right attitude and values to the team, and will now have a global platform to service her clients, and help us grow our business here in the U.S. I’m excited about the opportunity to finally get to work with Lisa, and I look forward to watching her flourish with MU.”

Last month, Mercuri Urval expanded with the addition of Belinda Burson as vice president of the professional services practice for the Americas. She is based in Houston, TX. “We are pleased and excited to welcome Belinda into our MU team,” said Darcie Murray, SVP and head of the Americas for MU. “After some time cultivating our relationship, it became clear that Belinda possessed the values and attributes we believe in at MU: trust, strong relationships, accountability, expertise, and a deep commitment to providing quality, excellent work for our clients.” With 25 years of executive search experience, Ms. Burson will help to build a high quality, profitable business for MU USA with a focus on sales, account management, and delivery work. Through collaboration with European colleagues, she will operate as a member of the Americas team with concentration on the global professional services practice.

“Belinda has built an impressive and expansive career in the search industry and has worked with marquis clients all over the world, including Europe and APAC, and we look forward to being able to provide that experience she has garnered over her career to our current and future clients,” Ms. Murray said. “As we continue to build MU in the U.S., I look forward to Belinda being a valuable contributor to that growth and development.”

