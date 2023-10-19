20/20 Foresight Launches Cloud-Based Client Portal

October 19, 2023 – Real estate-focused executive search firm 20/20 Foresight has launched 20/20 Foresight Client Hub, a first-generation cloud-based client portal that will allow for improved collaboration, transparency, and efficiency throughout the search process. “The 20/20 Foresight Client Hub is unique in the search industry, furthering 20/20’s mission to be the most tech-forward executive search firm in the U.S. and the first to be 100 percent paperless,” the search firm said.

“At the crux of our strategy are significant investments in digital innovation focused on enhancing our clients’ experience,” said Robert Peck, Managing Principal. “While our competitors continue to rely on weekly spreadsheets and other outdated modes of transmitting candidate information, we offer our clients the 20/20 Foresight Client Hub, an easy-to-use digital platform that consolidates all important information in one place and provides updates in real time.”

“We strive to be innovative and approach recruitment in forward-thinking ways,” said Bob Cavoto, founder and managing principal. “The 20/20 Foresight Client Hub is just one example of this. There is no other search firm that offers such a collaborative site or our level of transparency. But we never lose sight of the need to provide our clients with a high-touch experience as well. Combining high-tech and high-touch is what makes us different.”

The 20/20 Foresight Client Hub will centralize all documents related to a search in one place. Clients will have on-demand access to the list of active candidates, their resumes and work product, as well as 20/20’s proprietary candidate evaluations. Clients will be able to share their feedback through the hub as well. Clients will be able to log into their own custom site to review the progress of the search.

Related: 20/20 Foresight Executive Search Appoints Washington, D.C. Office Leader

Founded in 1994, 20/20 Foresight Executive Search specializes in real estate, financial, and professional services. The team features 50-plus career consultants who are industry experts as well as a data-driven process, a technology platform, and an extensive database, resulting in a 95 percent success rate in placements. 20/20 Foresight has completed more than 7,000 searches through its 13 offices around the U.S.

Beyond executive search, 20/20 Foresight offers a variety of services to help clients cultivate and manage their leadership teams. These include compensation consulting, succession planning, leadership assessments, executive coaching, and board advisory services.

New Office

20/20 Foresight has opened a new office in Austin, TX. The location is led by Michael Morris who brings more than 20 years of commercial real estate experience. “The opening comes as the firm continues an impressive period of growth, including investments in cutting-edge technology, broadening its service offering to include a range of consulting services, and the addition of new recruitment consultants throughout the country,” the search firm said. “Opening an Austin office is representative of our continued efforts to expand and evolve in today’s rapidly growing market so that we can better serve our clients,” said Alex Cox, president of 20/20 Foresight’s Texas region. “We are very excited about our new Austin office and the opportunity to assist even more clients with their talent needs,” said Robert Peck, managing principal.

Mr. Morris has previously worked in various leadership roles on the sponsor side of the real estate industry. Since 2010, he has been active in the Austin market where he has originated, capitalized, and closed land and office transactions in addition to managing all aspects of a private lending program.

Related: 20/20 Foresight Acquires Saenger Associates

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; and Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media