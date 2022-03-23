SRI Appoints Head of Betting and Gaming Practice

March 23, 2022 – London-based executive recruiting firm SRI has named Ben Fried as head of its betting and gaming search practice. “Ben’s knowledge of both B2C and B2B environments and breadth of industry experience are invaluable as he helps leadership teams transform their businesses through talent,” said Jim Chaplin, CEO of SRI. “Ben’s positive and collaborative approach align with SRI’s culture and values, and he will be a tremendous asset to our firm.” Mr. Fried joins SRI having most recently served as executive vice president of group commercial for cloud communications specialist LoopUp, prior to which he was CEO and an advisor to luxury travel business Edge Retreats. He previously spent time in the gambling industry, starting at Betfair as an insight analyst in November 2002, before going on to serve as head of business intelligence, poker operations manager and general manager for poker at Betfair. Prior to that, Mr. Fried went on to found Gaming Edge Associates, a consultancy focused on gaming and gambling. Through Gaming Edge Associates, he advised Microgaming’s poker division and social casino brand Plumbee.

“I am thrilled to be joining SRI,” said Mr. Fried. “Its deep expertise in sport, entertainment, and technology will bring significant value to betting and gaming clients as they are closely aligned sectors in a converging world. Furthermore, our global presence, especially in the U.S. and APAC, as well as SRI’s talent consulting capability, will further enhance our offering to clients.”

SRI is a global executive search and consulting firm focused on the sport, esports, media and entertainment, fashion, and sporting goods industries. The firm’s services include executive search, emerging leaders search, hiring strategy, board assessment, succession planning, salary benchmarking, new market entry consulting, and multi-vacancy projects. SRI has a global footprint with people located in London, Los Angeles, New York, Portland, Boston, Munich, Lausanne, Sydney, Melbourne, Singapore, and Beijing.

Recent Acquisition

SRI recently acquired Mission Bay, a media and entertainment executive search provider serving clients across the U.K., Asia-Pacific, and the U.S. covering the international broadcasting, production, publishing, and wider media space.

“We are thrilled to welcome Joanna Reesby, John Keeling, and their talented team to SRI,” said Jamie Waldron, SRI managing partner and global head of the firm’s media and entertainment practice. “After 10 successful years since founding Mission Bay, I am delighted to be joining forces with SRI for the next exciting stage in our journey,” said Ms. Reesby, managing partner at Mission Bay. Mr. Keeling, managing partner at Mission Bay, added: “The partnership adds significant additional benefit to our clients through expansive geographic coverage and significant depth and expertise in other relevant sectors, in particular sport and technology.”

Related: Hunt Scanlon Media Launches M&A Advisory Service for Recruiters

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media