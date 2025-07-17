Solomon Page Fills Senior Role for Echo Design Group

July 17, 2025 – The fashion, beauty, and consumer products division of New York City headquartered executive search firm Solomon Page has assisted in the recruitment of Patrizia Ciccarelli as managing director of Echo Design Group. Managing director Sue Lamoreaux led the search, along with Julie Stern, vice president, using a highly consultative and customized strategy—aligning the process with specific goals of Echo Design Group.

Serving as a true extension of the brand, the team brought a specialized and detail-oriented perspective to the engagement. By leveraging behavioral interviews, comprehensive screenings, and aptitude-based evaluation methods, each candidate was assessed for both expertise and cultural alignment. Following a rigorous selection process, Ms. Ciccarelli emerged as the top candidate—bringing deep industry expertise and a proven track record.

“We’re proud to have partnered with Echo Design Group on this important search and are thrilled to announce the placement of Patrizia Ciccarelli as the brand’s new managing director,” said Ms. Lamoreaux. “We’re confident that Patrizia’s leadership will drive meaningful impact, and we look forward to her continued success in this pivotal role.”

Ms. Ciccarelli is a global merchandising leader with extensive experience in luxury retail. Previously serving as vice president of merchandising at Tory Burch, she played a key role in elevating the brand and doubling the Ready-to-Wear business through strategic planning, close collaboration with design, and strong financial execution. With prior experience at Marc Jacobs, Fendi, Armani, Miu Miu/Prada, and Yves Saint Laurent, Ms. Ciccarelli blends creative vision with commercial acumen and deep international market knowledge. Most recently, she consulted for the Fashion Trust.

Echo is an industry leader in the design, marketing and distribution of home and fashion accessories. Echo is as diverse in its color palette and patterns as it is rich in its family heritage and history. Since 1923, Echo has focused on the principles of creativity, service, innovation and quality established by its founders, Edgar and Theresa Hyman.

Founded in 1990, Solomon Page is a specialty niche provider of recruitment and executive search solutions across a wide array of functions and industries. Lloyd Solomon and Scott Page are the firm’s co-founders and managing directors.

Mr. Solomon provides leadership and direction for the execution of Solomon Page’s vision. He is accountable for creating revenue growth and enterprise value through the implementation of profitability targets and achievement of financial goals within disciplined guidelines and parameters.

E.A. Hughes & Co., a division of Solomon Page specializing in retail and consumer-focused executive search, has placed Amy Kleinberg as the new chief technology officer of Citizen Watch. Managing directors Ann MacCarthy and Bob Marchant led the assignment. They acted as an extension of the company’s organization, providing a personal and technical approach. “The committed team at E.A. Hughes incorporates behavioral interviews, in-depth screenings, and a robust aptitude-based foundation throughout the hiring process,” the firm said. “This comprehensive method ensured the candidates competencies and capabilities are aligned with the Citizen Watch’s culture and objectives. Through this diligent process, the team recognized Amy Kleinberg to have the qualities and abilities to coincide with the company and have a profound impact utilizing her experience and renowned reputation in the industry.”

Mr. Page provides leadership and direction for the execution of the company’s vision and objectives. In addition, he has built and led the financial services division since the firm’s inception in 1990. For 30 years, the practice has served global financial institutions including investment banks, alternative asset managers, private equity, and private family offices.

Proven Search Consultants

Ms. Lamoreaux was hired to start the fashion permanent search practice in 1991. She came to Solomon Page with 10 years of recruiting experience and an extensive practice in the apparel industry. Since joining the firm, Ms. Lamoreaux has continued to serve the diverse needs of her long-standing client base while growing the permanent search practice she now heads. She handles all phases of the search process, from identifying, interviewing, and preparing candidates to advising clients on the competitive landscape and connecting them with the right talent for their company. Ms. Lamoreaux has placed several thousand people in the fashion industry in her more than 30 year career.

As a proven talent acquisition leader with over 20 years of experience in the fashion, retail, and beauty industries, Ms. Stern has partnered with a wide array of iconic brands in delivering customized and strategic executive search solutions. She has placed executives across: Buying/merchandising, design, direct-to-consumer, e-commerce, licensing, marketing, product development, public relations, retails, sales, supply chain, and trend forecasting.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief and Dale M. Zupsansky, Executive Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media