Slone Partners Recruits Chief Business Officer for 1910 Genetics

November 29, 2022 – Life sciences-focused search firm Slone Partners has placed Patrick Genestin as chief business officer at 1910 Genetics, a biotechnology company integrating artificial intelligence (AI), computation, and biological automation to accelerate the design of small molecule and protein therapeutics. “Patrick Genestin is an extremely accomplished, passionate, and respected business leader with a penchant for establishing strategic partnerships, attracting new investment, and stimulating growth,” said Leslie Loveless. CEO of Slone Partners. “He brings solid experience across financial, portfolio, and business development operations and is well prepared to help advance 1910 Genetics through key collaborations & partnerships.”

“Patrick’s extensive experience working with industry leaders and creating value-added deals for companies makes him an invaluable addition to the 1910 Genetics executive team,” said Jen Nwankwo, founder and CEO of 1910 Genetics. “He has a long and successful track record of engineering multimillion-dollar collaborations between small and large multinational pharmaceutical companies, and we are proud that he has joined our team.”

Mr. Genestin brings more than 25 years of pharmaceutical business development experience in leading collaborations ranging from licensing, co-development, and co-commercialization to mergers and acquisitions. He has led the development of multiple unique collaborations, including spearheading a partnership which resulted in the approval and commercialization of novel prescription digital therapeutics designed to effectively treat disease and improve clinical outcomes for patients.

Mr. Genestin also established a network of strategic partnerships that resulted in a portfolio of general medicines assets, creating one of the leading injectable generics businesses in the U.S. Previously, he served as vice president of business development and pipeline strategy at Hikma Pharmaceuticals and a member of the specialty & generics leadership team. In addition, Mr. Genestin held the role of VP of business development & licensing, at Sandoz, a Novartis company, and a member of the Sandoz North America executive committee. He has also held various finance roles of increasing responsibilities at CSL Behring and Sanofi.

“I am excited to join 1910 Genetics at such a pivotal time for the company,” said Mr. Genestin. “With its strong expertise in computation and biological automation, as well as artificial intelligence, 1910 Genetics is the partner of choice for pharmaceutical companies to accelerate drug discovery. I am excited to join such a dynamic team as we build collaborations that leverage our platforms to help our partners make undruggable targets a thing of the past.”

1910 Genetics integrates AI, computation, and biological automation to accelerate the design of small molecule and protein therapeutics. The company blends AI-driven drug design with biological wet-lab automation to increase productivity and decrease failure rates across the pharmaceutical R&D process. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Boston.

Slone Partners is a nationally recognized senior-level recruitment provider that specializes in delivering executive, management, and leadership talent for the diagnostic, biopharmaceutical, healthcare information technology, and laboratory testing industries. The firm has offices in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., and San Francisco. Recently, Slone Partners was included among Hunt Scanlon Media’s “Top 50 Healthcare & Life Sciences Search Firms.”

Slone Partners Recruits CFO for Clear Labs

Slone Partners has placed Edward Fan as the new chief financial officer of Clear Labs, a provider of fully automated, next-generation sequencing for turnkey genomic surveillance and diagnostics. “Edward Fan is a highly respected and admired financial and operations leader with a wealth of experience across healthcare and the life sciences industry,” said Leslie Loveless, CEO of Slone Partners. “Ed is an accomplished business leader and brings a significant and unique blend of experience spanning the investment banking, clinical diagnostics, biotech and pharma industries,” said Sasan Amini, co-founder and CEO of Clear Labs.

Ms. Loveless has nearly 20 years of healthcare industry and executive search experience to Slone Partners. She joined the firm in 2007, became COO in 2014 and CEO in 2016. At Slone Partners, Ms. Loveless acts as the leader of the organization as well as the head of the executive search team. Her involvement with clients and candidates enables her to understand the key motivations of each. As CEO, Ms. Loveless’ focus extends to cultivating new business partnerships and expanding relationships with existing clients. Through her leadership, life sciences and biotechnology have emerged as the primary client base for Slone Partners.

Recent CFO Search

Slone Partners recently placed Brian Hogan as chief financial officer of InterVenn Biosciences. “Brian Hogan is an extremely smart and innovative financial executive with a track record of success throughout his career in the life sciences,” said Tara Kochis-Stach, president of Slone Partners. “He brings energy, passion, and vision to the InterVenn leadership team as the company expands its footprint in the liquid biopsy, diagnostics, and healthcare space.” “I am delighted to welcome Brian to InterVenn as our CFO,” said Aldo Carrascoso, CEO of InterVenn. “The expansion of InterVenn’s executive leadership team with this critical new hire is a significant step forward toward our ability to take the company to the next level. With his extensive experience in the life sciences industry, Brian’s leadership within the financial function will be a driving force to scale our organization and help accelerate the growth of our innovative pipeline of liquid biopsy products and clinical solutions.”

Based in South San Francisco, CA, InterVenn Biosciences utilizes a proprietary glycoproteomic biomarker interrogation platform using AI and mass spectrometry for Next-Gen precision medicine.

