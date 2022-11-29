AIMS International Creates Defense and Security Industries Group

November 29, 2022 – Executive search consortium AIMS International is expanding its industrial global practice to with the creation of a defense and security industries group led from France by Nicolas J. Rogier, managing partner France.

AIMS said that Mr. Rogier’s mission is “to engage with the industry’s large groups and SMEs on their specific recruitment and talent management and to offer them the best possible level of service in order to promote their development within their national and international markets.”

For 12 years, Mr. Rogier has managed his own consulting and training structure before joining AIMS International. During this time he carried out numerous coaching missions in industrial, logistics and retail environments in France and abroad. He has also participated in recruitment, assessment and training processes in a wide variety of environments. Since joining AIMS International, Mr. Rogier has been actively contributing to the development of the group in the French-speaking European HR-consulting market.

“The current geopolitical context in Europe – as in other regions of the world – requires renewed and reinforced cooperation among states, especially in the development of a stronger European defense, coordinated response to the effects of climate change, and action to address the energy crisis,” AIMS said. France, the 7th largest military power in the world and the largest in Europe, is the pivotal factor in the structuring of tomorrow’s European defense.

“This will inevitably impact companies in the industrial sector, whether they address all or part of their activities to markets linked to defense and security,” AIMS said. “It behooves all to project their enterprises forward into scenarios where superior managerial skills are more essential than ever to succeed.”

The defense and security industries group is formed by a dozen senior consultants and partners who have experience in this area. In the French defense market, AIMS International France has also signed an agreement with IMT Partners, a provider of interim management services.

AIMS International has nine global practice groups, including the industrial practice, led by Grégoire Depeursinge, managing partner Switzerland and France. The industrial practice is comprised of 20 consultants.

Glowing Global Organization

With over 80 offices worldwide, AIMS International provides clients with customized, global executive search and talent management services in 50 countries. It has active global practice groups working in the automotive, financial and professional services, FMCG and luxury goods, industrial, IT and telecoms, and life sciences industries, as well as in talent management and board advisory services.

AIMS International also recently further strengthened its presence in Africa with the addition of Arnold Ochieng and his team at Workforce Africa. “At AIMS East Africa, we believe that everybody has innate strengths and, in the optimal environment, these can be unlocked to positively impact society,” said Mr. Ochieng. “Finding the right candidate for the right company is what it’s about.”

Workforce Africa is a pan-African brand looking to impact businesses across the continent. AIMS, already working with other teams in South, West and North Africa presented it with the opportunity to venture into other markets. Mr. Ochieng is an independent financial consultant, emphasizing in public relations, corporate affairs and corporate relations. He has over 10 years of experience in the financial sector having worked in various sectors including risk management, human resource consulting and information security consulting organizations within the East Africa region.

