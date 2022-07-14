Slone Partners Recruits CFO for Clear Labs

July 14, 2022 – Life sciences-focused search firm Slone Partners has placed Edward Fan as the new chief financial officer of Clear Labs, a provider of fully automated, next-generation sequencing for turnkey genomic surveillance and diagnostics. “Edward Fan is a highly respected and admired financial and operations leader with a wealth of experience across healthcare and the life sciences industry,” said Leslie Loveless, CEO of Slone Partners.

“Ed is an accomplished business leader and brings a significant and unique blend of experience spanning the investment banking, clinical diagnostics, biotech and pharma industries,” said Sasan Amini, co-founder and CEO of Clear Labs. “We are excited for the significant growth opportunities in front of Clear Labs, and Ed’s appointment underscores our commitment to bringing on the best and brightest minds in our field.”

Mr. Fan joins Clear Labs following a career in healthcare investment banking at J.P. Morgan, where he advised life sciences tools and diagnostics companies on IPOs, M&A, and other financial activities, and Lazard, where he served as a vice president and advised healthcare companies on M&A and other strategic matters. Earlier in his career, Mr. Fan held operating roles at Sanofi, Werfen, and Shire Pharmaceuticals in marketing, product management, competitive intelligence, and R&D. He also provided consulting services to in vitro diagnostics companies at Boston Biomedical Consultants.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Clear Labs team and excited by our mission and opportunity to deliver our capabilities to more public health organizations, reference labs, hospitals and epidemiologists worldwide,” said Mr. Fan.

Clear Labs liberates genomics to deliver increased clarity. Clear Labs’ turnkey platform accelerates outcomes and improves accuracy for detection and surveillance of infectious diseases.

Slone Partners is a nationally recognized senior-level recruitment provider that specializes in delivering executive, management, and leadership talent for the diagnostic, biopharmaceutical, healthcare information technology, and laboratory testing industries. The firm has offices in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., and San Francisco. Recently, Slone Partners was included among Hunt Scanlon Media’s “Top 50 Healthcare & Life Sciences Search Firms.”

Ms. Loveless has nearly 20 years of healthcare industry and executive search experience to Slone Partners. She joined the firm in 2007, became COO in 2014 and CEO in 2016. At Slone Partners, Ms. Loveless acts as the leader of the organization as well as the head of the executive search team. Her involvement with clients and candidates enables her to understand the key motivations of each. As CEO, Ms. Loveless’ focus extends to cultivating new business partnerships and expanding relationships with existing clients. Through her leadership, life sciences and biotechnology have emerged as the primary client base for Slone Partners.

Slone Partners recently placed Brian Hogan as chief financial officer of InterVenn Biosciences. “Brian Hogan is an extremely smart and innovative financial executive with a track record of success throughout his career in the life sciences,” said Tara Kochis-Stach, president of Slone Partners. “He brings energy, passion, and vision to the InterVenn leadership team as the company expands its footprint in the liquid biopsy, diagnostics, and healthcare space.” “I am delighted to welcome Brian to InterVenn as our CFO,” said Aldo Carrascoso, CEO of InterVenn. “The expansion of InterVenn’s executive leadership team with this critical new hire is a significant step forward toward our ability to take the company to the next level. With his extensive experience in the life sciences industry, Brian’s leadership within the financial function will be a driving force to scale our organization and help accelerate the growth of our innovative pipeline of liquid biopsy products and clinical solutions.”

Based in South San Francisco, CA, InterVenn Biosciences utilizes a proprietary glycoproteomic biomarker interrogation platform using AI and mass spectrometry for Next-Gen precision medicine.

