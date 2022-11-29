Furst Group Recruits Chief People Officer for Oregon Health & Science University

November 29, 2022 – Executive recruitment firm Furst Group, which serves the healthcare and insurance industries, recently assisted in the placement of Qiana Williams as the first executive vice president and chief people officer of Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU). “I would like to extend a sincere thank you to the 100+ OHSU members who participated in an extensive interview process, including the oversight committee and representatives from the faculty senate, education mission, research mission, health care mission, employee resource groups, human resources, university operations, and DEI leaders,” said Danny Jacobs, president of OHSU. “Ms. Williams was able to clearly demonstrate her experience in organizational culture, change management, employee engagement and evidence-based approaches to improving Human Resources to those with whom she interviewed.”

Ms. Williams brings more than 20 years of HR experience and a successful track record as a people-centered leader who is passionate about transforming culture and creating inclusive workplace environments. She joins OHSU from OhioHealth, where she served as chief diversity, inclusion and culture officer before assuming the role of vice president, total rewards and HR operations. As a senior executive of OhioHealth, a nationally recognized, not-for-profit health care system consisting of 12 hospitals, more than 200 ambulatory sites, hospice, home health, medical equipment and other health services, and more than 35,000 associates, physicians and volunteers, Ms. Williams has been charged with creating and owning strategies to ensure a performance-driven, market competitive, equitable and compliant people rewards program across the OhioHealth enterprise.

“It is an honor to take on the role of CPO at this pivotal moment when we have the opportunity to shape the future of work together,” said Ms. Williams. “Creating inclusive cultures where everyone can thrive is a core value of mine and throughout the interview process it was evident that that was shared by OHSU. I have been very impressed with OHSU’s leadership team and the high performing, values-based culture that they seek to cultivate. I believe there is alignment that a great culture is essential to accelerate business results. During what can feel like uncertain times, supporting OHSU’s employees and prioritizing a strong, inclusive culture is more important than ever.”

Formed from two leading health systems in Michigan (Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health), BHSH System provides care and coverage with a team of more than 64,000 people—including more than 11,500 physicians and advanced practice providers and more than 15,000 nurses offering services in 22 hospitals, 300-plus outpatient locations, and several post-acute facilities—and Priority Health, a provider-sponsored health plan serving over 1.2 million members across Michigan.

Healthcare Recruiting

Furst Group, which is headquartered in Rockford, IL, partners with many of the premier healthcare organizations in the world, from providers and payers to life-science companies and private equity/venture capital firms. While Furst Group’s roots are in managed care, the firm continues to be one of the nation’s leading executive search partners to health systems, hospitals, academic medical centers, post-acute, and hospice and palliative care facilities. Its work with insurers stretches back to the HMO era, yet the firm also teams with life science, pharmaceutical, and medical device companies.

Furst Group Recruits Chief People Officer for Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago

Furst Group has assisted in the placement of Audrey Williams-Lee as chief people officer of Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago. The hospital said it changed the title of this role from chief human resources officer to emphasize the importance of people in advancing its mission. “Audrey brings impressive experience leading a diverse, service-oriented workforce in major companies, such as the Hyatt Hotels Corp. and McDonald’s Corp.,” said Tom Shanley, president and CEO of Lurie Children’s Hospital. “We expect to benefit from her new perspectives, rich experience in human resources and deep commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion. We welcome her enthusiasm to help us successfully navigate the transformational changes facing Lurie Children’s as the healthcare industry moves into the future.”

Furst Group also has offices in Phoenix, AZ; Radnor, PA; San Francisco; Brentwood, TN; Chicago; Irving, TX; Minneapolis, MN; Seattle; St. Louis; and Washington, D.C.

Furst Group recently assisted in recruiting Tracie Morris as the new chief people officer of BHSH System, a not-for-profit health system in Michigan. “Tracie shares our passion for a high-performing culture and investing in our people,” said Tina Freese Decker, president and CEO of BHSH System. “She, working with our teams, will be integral as we reimagine our workforce and workplace, ensuring we are realizing our mission. Tracie has the vision and experience to make an immediate and positive impact for our teams, organization and communities. We are grateful for the Furst Group’s assistance in conducting a national search for our chief people officer.”

Ms. Morris comes to BHSH System from BMO Financial Group, where she was senior vice president, chief human resources officer, and chief inclusion officer since 2019. In every role of her 30-year career, she has led the talent strategy, organizational effectiveness and execution of inclusion and talent programs.

