Cabot Consultants Joins DHR Global

July 14, 2022 – Washington, D.C.-based Cabot Consultants has joined the DHR Global platform. The partnership strengthens Chicago-based DHR’s presence in the nation’s capital and adds two executive search partners, Tom Berray and Jorge Herrera, to the firm, as well as one emerging leader search partner, Trang Gulian, to Jobplex, a DHR company.

Serving clients for 20 years, Cabot Consultants has ranked in the top 25 on Forbes’ Best Executive Recruiting Firms list for the past five years and was the highest-ranking firm with headquarters in Washington, D.C. The Cabot Consultants team comes to DHR and Jobplex with extensive experience placing top-performing talent across industries and functions.

“We are thrilled to welcome the entire Cabot team to DHR, under Tom’s leadership,” said Geoff Hoffmann, CEO of DHR Global. “Passionate about client service, their approach to supporting organizations with high-quality, high-touch service makes them an excellent addition to the team.”

Mr. Berray, founder of Cabot Consultants, joins DHR as managing partner.With more than 20 years of executive search experience, he is joining the advanced technology, business and professional services, and non-profit practice groups. Mr. Berray specializes in placing executives in technology companies and technology executives across all types of companies. He has successfully completed searches for early-stage to Fortune 100 companies in industries including technology, aerospace/defense, associations, biotechnology, energy, government services, and non-profit.

Strong Additions

Mr. Herrera joins DHR as partner in the advanced technology, diversity, industrial, and non-profit practice groups. He joins DHR after two years with Cabot Consultants. With more than 20 years of recruitment experience, Mr. Herrera has successfully completed searches for C-suite and other senior-level positions for clients in technology, manufacturing, financial services, aerospace, aviation and defense, and non-profit. He also has international search experience, having worked for clients with a presence in Latin America and Europe.

Ms. Gulian joins Jobplex as partner in the advanced technology, diversity, human resources, and marketing practice groups. She comes to Jobplex after five years with Cabot Consultants. Working as a talent acquisition leader in the technology sector for more than 15 years, Ms. Gulian has proven success transforming recruiting functions for mid-size to Fortune 500 companies to help them meet their goals. She has extensive experience placing emerging leader and executive talent, working with C-level and board leadership across many industries.

“The white-glove service our clients have come to expect over the past 20 years will remain constant as we join DHR, adding a wider range of talent solutions, including leadership consulting, emerging leader search and DE&I,” said Mr. Berray. “DHR’s collaborative, team approach means our clients will also have access to broader industry and functional expertise and additional tools to ensure we continue to deliver the best talent available.”

Global Search Firm

Since 1989, DHR Global has been a leading, privately held provider of executive search solutions with more than 50 wholly owned offices spanning the globe. The firm’s consultants specialize in all industries and functions, providing senior-level executive search, management assessment, and succession planning services tailored to the qualities and specifications of its client base.

This spring, Newey & Co., a Toronto-based search firm with expertise in Canadian financial services, joined the DHR Global platform. The partnership was expected to strengthen the firm’s presence in the financial services sector in Canada and beyond. Newey & Co founder Lisa Newey joined DHR as a partner with a focus on C-suite roles in the financial industry. She brings expertise in Canadian-based searches within asset management, investment banking, institutional sales/trading/research, wealth management, and alternative investments, along with regulatory compliance.

A capital markets veteran with 15 years of institutional equity experience at leading global investment dealers, followed by more than a dozen years in Canadian financial services recruitment, Ms. Newey brings a unique depth of knowledge to her role. Under her leadership, Newey & Co. earned a reputation as a trusted advisor to clients. The firm was recently featured on both Hunt Scanlon’s 2021 Financial Sixty list of leading recruitment firms in financial services and its broader 2021 ranking of top recruiters in Canada.

“Like DHR, Newey & Co. has always been known as responsive, flexible, and creative problem solvers,” said Ms. Newey. “We now offer to clients’ local expertise based on 25-plus years immersed in the Canadian financial services market, overlaid with the resources and reach of a global top-10 firm. Our mutual commitment to high-touch service and long-term client relationships completes the picture.”

