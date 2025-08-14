DHR Global Appoints First Woman, Nonfamily Member as CEO

DHR Global has marked a historic milestone with the appointment of Priya Taneja as CEO, making her the first nonfamily member — and the first woman of color — to lead the firm in its 36-year history. In an exclusive interview with Hunt Scanlon Media, Ms. Taneja shared her strategic vision for DHR’s next chapter, including thoughtful global expansion, investment in talent, and the integration of innovative technologies to enhance client service. Her appointment signals not only a new era of growth for the firm but also a significant step forward for diversity and representation in the executive search industry.

August 14, 2025 – Talent advisory firm DHR Global has appointed Priya Taneja as CEO, effective September 1, 2025. She will succeed Geoff Hoffmann, who will transition to the role of chairman of the board. This milestone marks a historic moment for the firm, as Ms. Taneja becomes the first nonfamily CEO in DHR’s 36-year history signaling a deliberate step forward as the firm accelerates into the next era of growth. She also becomes the third woman and first of color to run a top 10 executive search firm. Founded in 1989 by the family patriarch David Hoffmann, DHR last saw a leadership transition in 2012 when Geoff succeeded David as CEO.

“Priya is a dynamic, trusted, and forward-thinking leader,” said Mr. Hoffmann. “She brings a rare ability to lead a global firm while staying deeply connected to our people, our culture, and our stakeholders. This transition has been thoughtfully considered for some time, and I couldn’t be prouder to see her step into this role. She’s the ideal leader for our next chapter, and I’m confident to know that the firm is in exceptionally capable hands.”

“The appointment of Priya as DHR’s new CEO marks a historic moment, not just for the firm, but for the executive search industry,” said Christopher W. Hunt, president and co-founder of Hunt Scanlon Media. “Clearly Priya, with nearly a dozen years’ experience in executive search, has a firm hand on the rudder and will lead DHR into what is an ever-changing and complex business world.”

Mr. Hunt said there continues to be a lack of female representation at the CEO level among major search firms. “Given the number of extraordinary female professionals working in the industry today, it is still surprising that the largest global players have yet to appoint a female as chief executive. I hope that the appointment of Priya represents a clarion call to the largest recruitment firms to recognize the value of women across their organizations,” said Mr. Hunt. “We applaud DHR for helping to break this barrier. She is a superb choice.”

Ms. Taneja currently serves as president and chief operating officer at DHR, a role she assumed in 2024 following more than a decade of transformative leadership within the firm. Since joining in 2013, she has been instrumental in driving strategic growth, operational excellence, and a collaborative, high-performing culture. After stepping into the operations leadership role in 2021, Ms. Taneja helped lead the firm through a period of remarkable growth, including five strategic acquisitions, expansion into 11 new markets, and the addition of 67 new partners to the global team. These milestones have significantly strengthened the firm’s capabilities and broadened its client reach. Ms. Taneja has also played a key role in strengthening employee development and engagement, leading initiatives that have shaped a vibrant, high-performing culture aligned with DHR’s strategic priorities

“At a time when talent retention is more critical than ever, DHR stands out with an average partner tenure of more than eight years and over six years for other team members, underscoring the strength of its culture and leadership,” the firm said.

“It’s a true privilege to lead DHR into its next phase of growth,” said Ms. Taneja. “I’m proud to build on the strong foundation that Geoff and our team have laid over the years. My focus will remain on empowering our people and strengthening the strategic partnerships that help our clients build world-class leadership teams.”

“I’m honored to be the first non-family CEO in DHR’s 36-year history, and I see this as a pivotal moment in our evolution,” Ms. Taneja said. “As I take the helm, I will honor the legacy and values that have made us successful, while ensuring we continue to grow and innovate in a changing market. Our culture of collaboration, integrity, and client focus will remain a strong foundation laid by David and Geoff Hoffmann, even as we embrace new ideas and opportunities that keep us ahead.”

“In shaping the next era for DHR, we are already advancing our strategic priorities through four key pillars,” Ms. Taneja continued. “First, we are growing strategically by adding high-caliber partners in key practices and regions. Second, we are amplifying support for our existing partner community through training and onboarding customized to strengthen relationships and help us consistently deliver exceptional results. Third, we are using culture as a catalyst, enhancing retention and engagement through global cohesion and performance with purpose. Finally, we are reinforcing our position as a smart global boutique by improving efficiency, connecting smarter, and delivering results faster.”

Related: Advancing Women in Leadership: How Far Have We Come?

“We also benefit from the insight of our partners through our partner-led committees, which surface ideas, trends, and opportunities from across the firm,” Ms. Taneja said. “Their perspectives help shape our decisions and ensure our strategy reflects the strengths and needs of our global team.”

Ms. Taneja recently sat down with Hunt Scanlon Media for an exclusive interview about her strategic vision for driving DHR’s next phase of growth, strengthening its culture, advancing innovation, and breaking barriers as the firm’s first female CEO!

Priya, you’ve already led significant expansion into new markets and made strategic acquisitions. What’s your plan to sustain — or even accelerate — this growth in an increasingly competitive executive search landscape?

Growth is not just about scale – it’s about smart, strategic moves that align with our clients’ evolving needs. Since stepping into the operations leadership role in 2021, I’ve focused on operational excellence and building a culture where people thrive. Under my leadership, we’ve completed five strategic acquisitions, expanded into 11 new markets, and welcomed 67 new partners to our global team. That kind of growth is the result of bold decisions and a shared vision. We’ll continue to expand thoughtfully, identifying high-potential markets and sectors where our expertise can make a meaningful impact. Strategic acquisitions will remain part of our playbook, but equally important is investing in our people and technology. My job is to empower our people to help our clients build world-class leadership teams. By remaining agile and client-centric, we’ll continue to grow and lead the industry in delivering transformative executive search, emerging leader search, and leadership consulting solutions.

DHR boasts an impressive average tenure for both partners and staff. How do you plan to further strengthen employee engagement and retention as the firm continues to expand globally?

Our people are our greatest asset, and I’m incredibly proud of the culture we’ve built. At a time when talent retention is more critical than ever, our average partner tenure is over eight years, and more than six years for other team members. That speaks volumes and reflects a culture of trust, purpose, and opportunity. As we continue to scale globally, I’m committed to ensuring our team feels connected, supported, and empowered. That means investing in professional development, creating clear pathways for advancement, and building a sense of belonging across all regions. We’ll continue to listen, adapt, and prioritize the well-being of our global team, ensuring they feel valued and positioned to grow.

With rapid changes in technology and client expectations, how do you plan to innovate DHR’s services to stay ahead of industry trends while maintaining its reputation for high-touch, personalized service?

At DHR, innovation and personalization are not mutually exclusive. We’re embracing technology to enhance, not replace, the human element that defines our work. From AI-driven insights to advanced data analytics, we’re equipping our partners with tools that increase efficiencies. At the same time, we remain committed to the personalized, high-touch approach that clients expect from DHR. Our approach is to harmonize technological advancement with the relational excellence our clients expect, blending the best of both worlds to deliver exceptional results.

You’ve worked closely with Geoff Hoffmann for years. What aspects of his leadership will you carry forward, and where do you see yourself charting a new course?

Geoff Hoffmann’s leadership has been foundational to DHR’s identity. His emphasis on values, relationships, and long-term thinking has shaped who we are as a firm, and those principles will continue to guide us. I will carry forward his commitment to excellence, his belief in empowering others, and his view that our people are our greatest strength. I see an opportunity to chart a new course in how we scale innovation and strategic growth across the firm. Aligned with our strategic pillars, we operate from a position of real strength, with more than 165 partners across 60+ cities and 22 countries, a deep bench of leadership, and a strong, experienced partner community. That stability, paired with our ability to adapt and innovate, is what will keep us ahead. My focus is on building upon Geoff and the Hoffmann family’s legacy while steering DHR toward long-term success in an evolving marketplace, ensuring we remain both true to our roots and bold to our future.

“My focus is on building upon Geoff and the Hoffmann family’s legacy while steering DHR toward long-term success in an evolving marketplace, ensuring we remain both true to our roots and bold to our future.”

Apart from DSG Global, which, for years, included Judith von Seldeneck as founder and CEO and, more recently, Aileen Alexander as its current CEO, DHR Global is the only other top 10 search firm to elect a female as CEO. You are also the first female CEO in this group as a woman of color. What does this moment mean to you?

This moment feels deeply meaningful – not only personally, but for the broader industry. I’m proud to be part of a moment that signals progress. While these milestones are significant, I don’t let them define me. I lead with purpose, not labels, and my focus is on building a lasting legacy of growth, excellence, and opportunity. I hope my appointment inspires others, especially women, to step into leadership roles with confidence and ambition, knowing that talent and vision transcend gender or background. At DHR, we believe that great leadership comes from many perspectives. Four of the seven members of our corporate executive team are women, and 43 percent of global practice leader roles across the firm are female. Those numbers reflect our belief that when you empower capable leaders, the entire firm benefits – and so do our clients.

Despite the fact that the same five SHREK firms have been active for over 60 years, why do you think they continue to only elect men as CEO, despite the fact there are many talented female professionals operating in their senior ranks? Do you think your election might put enough pressure on the other eight top 10 firms who have never elected a female as CEO to now follow suit?

The absence of female CEOs in our industry is not due to a shortage of capable leaders. There are many highly talented women in senior roles across executive search who have the experience and vision to lead. My appointment reflects what’s possible, and I hope it encourages firms to consider a broad range of leadership profiles when planning for the future. Different perspectives at the top can strengthen decision-making, foster innovation, and help firms stay relevant in a changing market. Ultimately, leadership selection should be about finding the right person for the role – and that means looking widely at the talent that already exists within our industry.

Related: Women Gaining Ground: ON Partners Report Reveals Narrowing Executive Pay Gap and Growing Representation

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief and Dale M. Zupsansky, Executive Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media