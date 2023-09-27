Sheffield Haworth Appoints Head of Markets for the Americas

September 27, 2023 – Global leadership advisory and executive search firm Sheffield Haworth has named Michael Nelson as a managing director and head of markets for the Americas. He will be based in the firm’s New York office. “Michael’s expertise and understanding of the markets will allow him to drive forward a thriving business for us in the U.S.,” said Julian Bell, head of Americas. “His broad network will be of significant value to our clients and our overall growth strategy at Sheffield Haworth.”

“We are extremely pleased that Michael has decided to join our global markets practice,” said Juliette Marrannes, global head of markets. “The addition of Michael to the team broadens our offering to our clients and we look forward to working on their most pressing talent challenges and requirements.”

Mr. Nelson will lead Sheffield Haworth’s global markets search and consulting practice in the Americas, focusing on corporate and private credit, asset financing, structured finance, and capital market and broader fixed income and equity markets. His expertise lies in advising leaders in the industry on franchise strategy, human capital trends, P&L optimization, and compensation.

Mr. Nelson joins the firm from Quest Group, where he was a managing director. He has over 25 years of experience in the search industry, including with Options Group and The Whitney Group. Prior to joining the search industry, Mr. Nelson worked as a fixed-income professional for seven years.

“I am excited to be joining Sheffield Haworth,” said Mr. Nelson. “They have an excellent brand and execute searches with precision across multiple industry verticals. We have tremendous growth ahead as we expand our Americas markets business. Our unique understanding of the economy and complex financial markets makes us a trusted partner to our clients and positions us for success in the industry.”

Sheffield Haworth, founded in 1993, is a global executive search, talent advisory, and interim consulting firm. The organization partners with clients around the world to provide tailored solutions for their business and talent needs at the senior management level. The firm has 10 offices throughout the Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. It serves clients in the financial services, business and professional services, and technology industries.

Recent Growth

Sheffield Haworth recently joined the Crypto Valley Association, an independent, non-governmental association established to take full advantage of Switzerland’s strengths to build the world’s leading blockchain and cryptographic technologies ecosystem. The partnership is designed to help Sheffield Haworth’s long-term commitment to supporting the crypto industry from a talent perspective and the development of its fintech practice under the leadership of Philippe Reynier.

Sheffield Haworth Acquires Symbiosis Search

Sheffield Haworth has acquired Symbiosis Search, an executive search consultancy for leadership roles across fast-growth enterprise software and SaaS companies. The acquisition brings together Sheffield Haworth’s existing expertise in the technology sector in EMEA, currently known as SH Gillamor Stephens, with Symbiosis’ experience enabling the international growth of innovative software and SaaS companies. Together the teams will form part of the global technology practice at Sheffield Haworth. Founded in 2002, Symbiosis Search works for organizations across the software industry, specializing in disruptive growth companies supplying high-end enterprise-class solutions. The firm works with VC and other investor-backed start-up and scale-up vendors expanding across Europe, North America, and the Asia-Pacific regions.

Mr. Reynier joined Sheffield Haworth as a managing director in the global functions practice in 2022. He is the firm’s global head of fintech and also works with larger financial institutions to support their digital transformation efforts from a talent perspective. Mr. Reynier is based in Switzerland and responsible for the development of Sheffield Haworth office locally.

Sheffield Haworth also expanded with the addition of former UBS executive Philippe Reynier as a managing director within the technology arm of the global functions practice. “We are thrilled Philippe has decided to join the team at Sheffield Haworth,” said Mark Dixon, managing director – global functions. “His background and experience, having both worked in the industry and in strategy consulting, are unique and we are excited to be able to build further relationships in the fintech space partnering with clients on their most pressing talent challenges and requirements.”

Mr. Reynier most recently served as head of business development and special projects at UBS Switzerland focusing on developing the bank’s digital strategy as well as partnerships and investments across key fintech verticals including digital investing, lending platforms, and digital assets.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media