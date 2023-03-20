Sheffield Haworth Partners with the Crypto Valley Association

March 20, 2023 – Global leadership advisory and executive search firm Sheffield Haworth has joined the Crypto Valley Association, an independent, non-governmental association established to take full advantage of Switzerland’s strengths to build the world’s leading blockchain and cryptographic technologies ecosystem. The partnership is designed to help Sheffield Haworth’s long-term commitment to supporting the crypto industry from a talent perspective and the development of its fintech practice under the leadership of Philippe Reynier.

“I am hugely excited to be joining the Crypto Valley Association,” said Mr. Reynier. “The membership signals our ongoing development of deep relationships within the blockchain and crypto community. I am looking forward to partnering with the Crypto Valley Association to help individuals and companies in blockchain and crypto connect in Switzerland and worldwide.”

“We are delighted to welcome Sheffield Haworth into the Crypto Valley ecosystem,” said Emi Lorincz, president of Crypto Valley Association’s board of directors. Sheffield Haworth’s invaluable expertise in talent development and our vibrant community of crypto professionals and companies is a great match. We look forward to working with Philippe and the wider team at Sheffield Haworth.”

Mr. Reynier joined Sheffield Haworth as a managing director in the global functions practice in 2022. He is the firm’s global head of fintech and also works with larger financial institutions to support their digital transformation efforts from a talent perspective. Mr. Reynier is based in Switzerland and responsible for the development of Sheffield Haworth office locally. Prior to joining Sheffield Haworth, he spent over five years with UBS where he focused on digital strategy and fintech partnership and investments as head of digital strategy, and then head of business development and special projects.

Sheffield Haworth, founded in 1993, is a global executive search, talent advisory, and interim consulting firm. The organization partners with clients around the world to provide tailored solutions for their business and talent needs at the senior management level. The firm has 10 offices throughout the Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. It serves clients in the financial services, business and professional services, and technology industries.

Recent Acquisition

Sheffield Haworth recently acquired Symbiosis Search, an executive search consultancy for leadership roles across fast-growth enterprise software and SaaS companies. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The deal illustrates Sheffield Haworth’s intention to pursue acquisition opportunities to expedite its international expansion. The acquisition brings together Sheffield Haworth’s existing expertise in the technology sector in EMEA, currently known as SH Gillamor Stephens, with Symbiosis’ experience enabling the international growth of innovative software and SaaS companies. Together the teams will form part of the global technology practice at Sheffield Haworth.

Sheffield Haworth Adds Former UBS Head of Business Development & Special Projects

Sheffield Haworth has expanded with the addition of former UBS executive Philippe Reynier as a managing director within the technology arm of the global functions practice. “We are thrilled Philippe has decided to join the team at Sheffield Haworth,” said Mark Dixon, managing director – global functions. “His background and experience, having both worked in the industry and in strategy consulting, are unique and we are excited to be able to build further relationships in the fintech space partnering with clients on their most pressing talent challenges and requirements.”

Founded in 2002, Symbiosis Search works for organizations across the software industry, specializing in disruptive growth companies supplying high-end enterprise-class solutions. The firm works with VC and other investor-backed start-up and scale-up vendors expanding across Europe, North America, and the Asia-Pacific regions.

“Enterprise software and SaaS is a rapidly evolving industry, which touches all aspects of business,” said Georgina Harley, group managing director – new services and sectors. “Leadership of these companies is only increasing in demand and complexity. We have been impressed with the knowledge and relationships Symbiosis Search has developed across the international software industry, and we are thrilled to welcome the Symbiosis team to Sheffield Haworth.”

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media