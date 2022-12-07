ON Partners Recruits Chief Marketing Officer for Nutrient Survival

December 7, 2022 – As business becomes more global and complex, and power shifts from producers of goods and services to consumers, the chief marketing officer’s job of planning and coordinating marketing activities has become more challenging, recruiters say. Yet executive search firms are seeing no shortage of assignments for this important C-level position. Fast-growing executive search firm ON Partners recently helped to place Will Hammond as the new chief marketing officer of Nutrient Survival, an end-to-end food technology company. The assignment was spearheaded by Brad Westveld, the search firm’s co-founder and partner.

“We’re excited to add Will to further strengthen our leadership team, and turbocharge our growth across channels with his creative ideas and breakthrough campaigns,” said Eric Christianson, CEO of Nutrient Survival.

Mr. Hammond brings over 25-years of experience leading the development and implementation of global marketing campaigns across high-profile brands, consumer goods, lifestyle & tourism, and technology. Having charted strategy both in-house and for leading agencies, he excels at positioning brands and activating in ways that resonate with consumers and drive market gains.

Mr. Hammond has served in top global marketing roles at Sound United, Reald and Simple Feast, and as head creative director at agencies DDB, TWBA\Chiat\Day and Goodby Silverstein & Partners.

“I’m humbled to join this great team and its mission to improve people’s lives with the nutrition they need to survive whatever the situation,” said Mr. Hammond. “The potential to make Nutrient Survival everyone’s first choice for truly living life to its fullest, couldn’t be more thrilling to me.”

Located in Reno, NV, Nutrient Survival is an end-to-end food technology company offering nutrient dense survival food for emergencies and everyday. Nutrient Survival has experienced explosive growth since its introduction in 2020, behind its patented nutrient dense products and compelling brand proposition. Designed to the same nutritional requirements of the US military for its elite Special Ops units, the brand delivers six times more nutrition than any other survival food brand.

With a primary focus on technology, consumer, industrial, and the life science sectors, ON Partners recruits C-level and board talent for public and private companies, as well as venture capital and private equity firms. Founded in 2006, the firm’s consultants work from offices in Atlanta; Boston; Chicago; Cleveland; Dallas; Menlo Park, CA; Minneapolis, MN; San Francisco; and New York. ON Partners is one of the fastest growing search firms and this year is ranked as one of the Top 20 recruiting platforms in the nation by Hunt Scanlon Media.

Mr. Westveld’s career in executive search has spanned more than 20 years. Before ON Partners, Mr. Westveld served as senior client partner in the electronics and systems practice at Korn Kerry. Before that, he was director, semiconductor practice at CT Partners; senior associate at Heidrick & Struggles; and manager of staffing/ sourcing/ organization development for Motorola. Mr. Westveld leverages his expertise in fields where technology and business converge, including E-commerce, software, semiconductors, consumer electronics, lifestyle tech brands, IoT, cloud, AI, M2M, robotics, EV, and related industries. Recent marquee clients include: Baker Hughes, John Deere, Jabil, Lucid Motors, Akamai, Samsara, Samsung, Lenovo, Amazon, Tesla, Global Foundries, and AMD, as well as high growth start-ups like SiFive, Ambiq Micro, Osaro, AmplifAI, and ConverseNow.

Bryan Buck, a partner at ON Partners, recently placed Peter Scherr as the new chief marketing officer for Pagaya, a financial technology company that enables financial institutions to expand access to more customers through its partnerships and artificial intelligence network. Mr. Scherr joins Pagaya from Vroom, a leading E-commerce platform for buying and selling used vehicles, where he served as chief marketing officer. Prior to that, he was CMO at Better, a digital-first homeownership company. Before that, Mr. Scherr was vice president of digital acquisition at American Express, where he was responsible for developing the online customer experience strategy for the U.S. customer card and leading the interactive customer experience strategy for customer acquisition.

Pagaya is a financial technology company working to reshape the lending marketplace, for investors, by using machine learning, big data analytics, and sophisticated AI-driven risk analysis. Earlier this year, Pagaya announced the company had received a $350 million fully committed common equity PIPE. The PIPE will further support Pagaya’s business plan upon the close of its pending business combination with EJF Acquisition Corp.

