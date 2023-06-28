Salveson Stetson Group Recruits SVP of Global Talent Acquisition for AmerisourceBergen

June 28, 2023 – Executive recruiters are in hot pursuit of chief human resources officers and other senior-level HR leaders across the nation. Why such pent-up demand for top flight HR experts? Corporate leaders want HR leaders who are sophisticated, proactive, and strategic-minded, with strong business savvy to drive their people capabilities like they would a P&L, according to executive recruiters. CEOs, in particular, want their HR leaders to proactively recommend a host of forward-thinking initiatives that will provide a competitive advantage. Radnor, PA-based executive search firm Salveson Stetson Group has assisted in the recruitment of Ronita Griffin as SVP of global talent acquisition for AmerisourceBergen in Conshohocken, PA.

Ms. Griffin has more than 20 years of experience as a human resources executive. She has experience leading large, global talent attraction and acquisition functions across a diverse range of businesses and end markets. Additionally, the search firm says, she has the proven ability to develop and implement strategies that lead to significant company value creation across the talent lifecycle.

Most recently, Ms. Griffin served as vice president of global talent attraction and acquisition at Thermo Fisher Scientific. Prior to that, she was diversity and inclusion leader at Life Technologies, which was acquired by Thermo Fisher Scientific in 2014. Also, Ms. Griffin has held management positions at Pfizer and Merck where she led strategic staffing initiatives. She began her career in human resources as a staffing consultant at GlaxoSmith Kline in 2000.

AmerisourceBergen is a Fortune 10 global healthcare company, with a foundation in pharmaceutical distribution and solutions for manufacturers, pharmacies, and providers. The organization’s 41,000 global team members power its purpose: “We are united in our responsibility to create healthier futures.”

Founded in 1996 by John Salveson and Sally Stetson, Salveson Stetson Group is a multi-specialty search firm which places senior executives in a wide range of business positions, including: general management, sales, marketing, finance, operations, and human resources. The firm has several specialty practices in human resources and finance, with specialty practices in the life sciences and wholesale distribution sectors.

Mr. Salveson brings more than 30 years of experience consulting with a broad range of organizations, including life sciences and pharmaceutical companies, banks, insurance companies, manufacturers, professional service firms, healthcare providers, retailers, service organizations, and non-profit institutions. Working closely with senior leadership, Mr. Salveson helps companies define their talent needs and execute creative strategies to recruit and retain that talent. He has particular expertise in management and organization development consulting. He also serves as practice leader for the firm’s wholesale distribution specialty practice.

Salveson Stetson Group has assisted in the recruitment of Shelley Dinehart as chief human resources and culture officer for Longwood Gardens. “We recently had the honor of partnering with Longwood Gardens in an executive search to find its new chief human resources and culture officer, and we are pleased to share that Shelley Dinehart has joined their team to fill the role,” Salveson Stetson Group said. “She will be working closely with the CEO and the executive leadership team to ensure the organization has progressive human resources practices focused on attracting, developing, engaging, and retaining the best talent to deliver the highest quality services to their guests.

Ms. Stetson brings more than two decades of experience as an executive search consultant. She has worked across diverse industries including life sciences and pharmaceutical, healthcare systems, manufacturing, telecommunications, non-profit, and professional services. Ms. Stetson also serves as practice leader for the firm’s human resources specialty practice. Prior to co-founding her firm, Ms. Stetson served as vice president of client services for Right Management Consultants and as vice president of W.K. Gray and Associates, an executive search firm. She also held senior human resources management positions at Thomas Jefferson University.

Salveson Stetson Group recently placed Stephen Meyer as the new CEO for PPR Capital Management in Berwyn, PA. He succeeded co-founder Dave Van Horn and assumes all CEO related responsibilities immediately. Mr. Van Horn is continuing on with the firm as executive chairman of the board. “Steve will be an invaluable addition to the PPR team, helping us in many areas, including technology, reporting, and operations,” said Mr. Van Horn. “Above all, Steve shares in our core values, and I believe he’ll be a perfect cultural fit for the PPR family.”

“Mr. Meyer’s institutional background will be pivotal in taking PPR into our next stage of growth,” said John Sweeney, COO. “His network and leadership skills will be a game changer for our business and will only help to ensure the strength of our company, not just internally, but also for our investors and in our overall community impact.”

