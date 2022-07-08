Russell Reynolds Associates Seeks New Leader for Baltimore Museum of Art  

July 8, 2022 – The Baltimore Museum of Art (BMA) has named Russell Reynolds Associates to help find a new director to replace Christopher Bedford, who has moved on to lead the San Francisco Museum of Art. Russell Reynolds was chosen following a rigorous interview process led by the BMA’s 10-member search committee, which is co-chaired by BMA board chair Clair Zamoiski Segal and trustee Darius Graham. The committee prioritized finding a firm that has deep knowledge of and passion for Baltimore, a demonstrated track record of helping museums like BMA identify talented leaders, and the capacity and creativity to search in a competitive hiring market. Russell Reynolds has more than 50 years of experience, including with Baltimore’s cultural community, BMA said, and is committed to developing a process that aligns with the museum’s focus on both excellence and equity.

“When we first announced the formation of the search committee in February 2022, we made a commitment to provide opportunities for the museum’s many stakeholders to share their perspectives about the qualifications and characteristics of the BMA’s next director,” said Ms. Zamoiski Segal and Mr. Graham. “We continue to believe that this is a critical aspect of finding the right person to carry forward and further express the BMA’s mission of placing diversity and equity alongside artistic excellence. We chose Russell Reynolds as our search firm because they so distinctly understand our vision for both this search and the institution more broadly. We have incredible confidence in their expertise and look forward to working with their team to further define the search process and our immediate next steps.”

The Russell Reynolds team working with the BMA includes Michael Singleton, Jamie Hechinger, and Shana Schneider. In addition to defining the approach and timeline for soliciting stakeholder feedback, Russell Reynolds leadership will further assess the leadership needs of the museum; develop and distribute a position description; identify, vet, and interview candidates; and support with onboarding the selected individual. The BMA search committee will be deeply involved in every step of the work to ensure that the search remains consistent with the museum’s values and goals, said BMA.

Related: Russell Reynolds Associates Seeks CEO for NAMM

Founded in 1914, the Baltimore Museum of Art inspires people of all ages and backgrounds through exhibitions, programs, and collections that tell an expansive story of art—challenging long-held narratives and embracing new voices. Its collection of more than 95,000 objects spans many eras and cultures and includes the world’s largest public holding of works by Henri Matisse; one of the nation’s finest collections of prints, drawings, and photographs; and a rapidly growing number of works by contemporary artists of diverse backgrounds.

Experienced Recruiters

Russell Reynolds Associates is a global leadership advisory and search firm. Its 520-plus consultants in 47 offices work with public, private and non-profit organizations across all industries and regions. The firm also conducts in-depth organizational culture assessment and measures the cultural fit of key leadership and candidates in the following areas: arts and culture, global development, higher education, non-profit health and human services, public sector, social justice and advocacy, as well as trade and professional associations.

Russell Reynolds provides executive search services across all areas of the global media, entertainment, technology, and athletics markets. The firm’s consultants bring the experience and ability to assess competencies and cultural fit of board members, CEOs, senior functional leadership and players, with expertise in professional sports teams and leagues (CEOs, general managers, coaches, and players); digital, media, and entertainment; and technology-based start-ups.

Mr. Singleton conducts high-profile searches for cultural, philanthropic, and educational institutions. Based in New York, he excels at working with organizations looking to make an impact in their communities. His clients include organizations across the fine arts, performing arts, public media, natural history, STEAM, education, and philanthropic landscape. He works with some of the most significant social impact organizations in the U.S., focusing on CEO and chief development officer searches.

Ms. Hechinger co-leads the firm’s social impact and education sector. She founded the social justice and philanthropy practice and led the firm’s launch of the global diversity, equity, and inclusion practice. She specializes in high-profile executive searches across civil and human rights, global health and development, advocacy, education access, and conservation. Ms. Hechinger focuses primarily on CEO searches, working with board search committees and senior management to optimize the succession planning process for CEOs and senior leadership positions. She oversees executive assessments and counsels organizations on governance and board effectiveness through times of transformation, culture change, and succession.

Ms. Schneider is an advisor to leaders of public, private, and non-profit organizations building long-term relationships and creating organizational solutions. Based in Boston, she has more than a decade of experience in communications, entrepreneurship, and program creation.

Related: The NFL Players Association Selects Russell Reynolds Associates to Lead Search for New Leader

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media