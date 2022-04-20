Russell Reynolds Associates Seeks CEO for NAMM  

April 20, 2022 – To offer continued stability in anticipation of the retirement of National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) president and CEO Joe Lamond next spring, the organization’s executive committee has retained Russell Reynolds Associates (RRA) to help find the association’s next leader. “Finding NAMM’s next leader, with the skills necessary to meet the needs of today’s music and pro sound industry, is critical,” said Joel Menchey, board chair. “Our committee is excited and confident that we’ve selected the best firm for this engagement, and we look forward to moving forward to the next phase of this search.”

In addition to Russell Reynolds, a search committee comprised of the NAMM executive committee and industry leaders has been named. The search committee will work alongside the firm to identify and advance candidates in the recruitment and review process. Members include NAMM board chair Joel Menchey, Menchey Music Service; vice chair Tom Sumner, Yamaha; treasurer Chris White, White House of Music; secretary Barbara Wight, Taylor Guitars; past NAMM chair Larry Morton; and Nick Averwater, AMRO Music.

The Russell Reynolds team will work with the search committee and other key stakeholders to develop a position specification with the search officially launching later this year.

“Serving our global membership and working with the talented NAMM team has been an absolute honor,” said Mr. Lamond. “However, I’ve always thought of my life in terms of chapters—the musician and touring chapter, the music retail chapter, this amazing NAMM chapter, and now perhaps one more mountain ahead left to climb. One thing is for sure: We’re going to take the time to get this transition right. We are committed to finding the best possible CEO for NAMM, one who can lead this great organization and industry, and serve our global membership in the years ahead.”

The National Association of Music Merchant is a not-for-profit association with a mission to strengthen the $17 billion music products industry. NAMM is comprised of about 10,300 members located in 104 countries and regions. Its events and members fund the NAMM Foundation’s efforts to promote the pleasures and benefits of music, and advance active participation in music making across the lifespan.

Russell Reynolds Associates is a global leadership advisory and search firm. Its 520-plus consultants in 47 offices work with public, private and non-profit organizations across all industries and regions.

The firm’s public sector, trade and associations practice group serves a wide variety of public sector and not-for-profit organizations, related public bodies, regulators, and government-owned companies. It also fills the executive leadership needs of global charities, healthcare providers, and local government and trade associations.

The firm also conducts in-depth organizational culture assessment and measures the cultural fit of key leadership and candidates in the following areas: arts and culture, global development, higher education, non-profit health and human services, public sector, social justice and advocacy, as well as trade and professional associations.

New Leadership

Earlier this year, Russell Reynolds Associates appointed Constantine Alexandrakis as its new CEO succeeding Clarke Murphy, who remains with the firm, transitioning back to full-time client work. “Constantine is a demonstrated leader who has an inspiring vision,” said Mr. Murphy. “With his global orientation, collaborative leadership, inclusive mindset, and passion for the business, I am confident that he will lead this organization forward with tremendous success. I am proud to be a part of the firm’s legacy and am looking forward to continuing to work with Constantine as he positions us for the future.”

Mr. Alexandrakis served on the firm’s executive committee between 2015 and 2018, and in 2018 was appointed head of the Americas – including the U.S., Canada and Latin America – overseeing the firm’s growth and expansion in the region. His earlier leadership roles included leading the U.S. as well as the firm’s global leadership and succession practice. He has been with RRA for over 15 years and, as a leadership advisory consultant in the firm’s CEO and board practice, has advised corporate boards and CEOs across a range of industries.

