Russell Reynolds Associates Appoints Global Head of Sustainability

April 12, 2022 – Russell Reynolds Associates (RRA) has appointed Pam Fitzpatrick as global head of sustainability. “We are thrilled to welcome Pam to our team,” said Constantine Alexandrakis, CEO of Russell Reynolds. “With sustainability remaining one of the most pressing leadership issues of our time, her extensive experience as a creator and leader of ESG and sustainability strategy, governance, and disclosure programs aligns incredibly well with our firm’s commitment to integrating sustainability into all aspects of our work. And as a trailblazer of the criticality of sustainable leadership in the world’s C-suites and boardrooms, we have brought Pam aboard to help us continue to improve the way the world is led.”

In this newly created role, Ms. Fitzpatrick will lead the deepening of the firm’s global sustainability strategy and guide its implementation to drive positive change and value across the firm, and the stakeholders and communities it serves. She will lead RRA’s sustainability function globally, actively partnering with the senior leadership team to help integrate sustainability across the firm’s business strategy. Ms. Fitzpatrick will facilitate impactful sustainability initiatives, including those related to diversity, equity and inclusion, community impact, climate change, and best-in-class governance standards. She will also partner with RRA’s sustainability practice to ensure internal efforts are aligned with the industry-leading practices being pursued by clients.

Ms. Fitzpatrick most recently served as a senior director at Gartner Inc., where she led research and advisory services for ESG and sustainability and advised Fortune 500 executives on sustainability strategy. She also served as the vice president of sustainability for Macy’s, where she led the development of the company’s internal ESG strategy.

“The opportunity in this new role at Russell Reynolds Associates is immense,” said Ms. Fitzpatrick. “It is a critical and exciting time to lead change in an organization that is so deeply committed to sustainability and at the forefront of helping leaders globally advance in ESG strategy and sustainability.”

Related: Russell Reynolds Associates Seeks CEO for U.K. Government Digital Service

Russell Reynolds Associates is a global leadership advisory and search firm. Its 520-plus consultants in 47 offices work with public, private and non-profit organizations across all industries and regions.

New Leadership

Earlier this year, Russell Reynolds Associates appointed Mr. Alexandrakis as its new CEO succeeding Clarke Murphy, who remains with the firm, transitioning back to full-time client work. “Constantine is a demonstrated leader who has an inspiring vision,” said Mr. Murphy. “With his global orientation, collaborative leadership, inclusive mindset, and passion for the business, I am confident that he will lead this organization forward with tremendous success. I am proud to be a part of the firm’s legacy and am looking forward to continuing to work with Constantine as he positions us for the future.”

Mr. Alexandrakis served on the firm’s executive committee between 2015 and 2018, and in 2018 was appointed head of the Americas – including the U.S., Canada and Latin America – overseeing the firm’s growth and expansion in the region. His earlier leadership roles included leading the U.S. as well as the firm’s global leadership and succession practice. He has been with RRA for over 15 years and, as a leadership advisory consultant in the firm’s CEO and board practice, has advised corporate boards and CEOs across a range of industries.

RRA also recently named Renée Bell as chief people officer. She is based in Chicago and will serve on the firm’s senior leadership team. “She will lead the global people team to further align the firm’s people strategy to its business strategy and will help cultivate talent to further strengthen and deepen the organization’s inclusive culture,” said the search firm. Most recently, Ms. Bell was chief talent officer at Cornerstone Research, where she managed a global team responsible for talent and development. Earlier in her career, she spent nearly a decade at Russell Reynolds Associates as the global head of learning and development and was instrumental in leading the firm’s professional development programs, diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, apprenticeship, and more.

Related: Russell Reynolds Associates Recruits CEO for Moffitt Cancer Center

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media