ChatGPT’s Future in Recruitment

April 13, 2023 – Overall, artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT can be a valuable tool for recruiters looking to streamline their recruitment process, find the best candidates for their job openings, and increase their efficiency and effectiveness. Yet it still has its shortcomings.

“Right now as a recruiter, the utility of ChatGPT to identify and source potential candidates is very limited given the lack of private APIs such as Linkedin, Twitter, and GitHub that it has access to,” said Ryan Kellner, head of the technology, data science, and quantitative analytics recruiting practice at Hudson Gate Partners. “However, if/when that happens, this could be a very powerful tool that would enhance a lot of manual screening that takes place when taking a large candidate pool and whittling it down to a recruiting campaign. It has a vast knowledge of facts and the ability to match and score those facts. It just can’t tie that knowledge to people, experience, organizations…yet.”

“I’d be interested to see ChatGPT’s resume screening and scoring ability in action, especially on a role that has a high amount of applicants but few qualified applicants,” he said. “It would be an interesting case study to give a few senior recruiters and ChatGPT 50 applicants for a role and see how many each person/bot thought was a good match for a specific job description.”

Other than that, ChatGPT is excellent at writing a job description, according to Mr. Kellner. “I have given it a couple very specific roles in technology to write job descriptions for and they are perfect. I was also impressed that under qualifications, it often pulls in some ‘nice to have’ related technology experience vs. exactly what I asked for.”

As an example, Mr. Kellner asked it to write a description for a senior DevOps engineer with Azure experience, and very accurately wrote qualifications out.

• Five-plus years of experience in DevOps engineering.

• Strong background in Azure cloud computing and related technologies (Azure DevOps, Azure Kubernetes Service, Azure Functions, Azure SQL Database, Azure Blob Storage, etc.).

• Expertise in automation tools such as Ansible, Chef, Puppet, or Terraform.

• Experience with CI/CD pipelines using Jenkins, Azure DevOps, or similar tools.

• Familiarity with containerization technologies such as Docker and Kubernetes.

• Strong scripting skills in PowerShell, Python, or Bash.

“ChatGPT also took 30 seconds to complete a detailed, full page job description for this role,” Mr. Kellner said.

A Lack of the Human Touch?

“I have used this tool a few dozen times to test what it can do. It’s vocabulary, industry specific knowledge, and thoughtfulness of responses is advanced,” Mr. Kellner said. “It converses as well as most humans I know, if not better. If nothing else, it is very strong at it’s clarity of statements and avoids using flowery, nondescript language, and overuse of superfluous adjectives.”

“Hey ChatGPT, Find Me a Job” – My Interview with Our New Computer Overlords

As a recruiter who has interviewed people every day for a decade, Ryan Kellner has never interviewed an Artificial Intelligence system and wanted to take the opportunity to “chat” with the most significant product OpenAI has released to date to see if he agreed with its answers on a variety of questions. Mr. Kellner thought it would be interesting to assess what insights it was able to generate for someone who was looking for a job, or perhaps someone who was looking to pivot careers and geographies. Here is his conversation…

ChatGPT can help you quickly screen through large volumes of resumes by using natural language processing and machine learning algorithms to identify the most relevant candidates based on their skills, experience, and education. “This is done by uploading resumes to a shared drive folder such as Dropbox or GoogleDrive, and giving ChatGPT access to it. I have not tested this function,” said Mr. Kellner.

Mr. Kellner asked ChatGPT to lay out how it can used for job seeker. The results were intriguing:

As an AI language model, ChatGPT can be used to help job seekers in a number of ways, including:

Resume and Cover Letter Writing: ChatGPT can help job seekers in writing their resumes and cover letters by suggesting appropriate formats, providing tips on how to highlight their skills and experience, and even generating personalized content.

Interview Preparation: ChatGPT can assist job seekers in preparing for interviews by providing practice questions, offering feedback on responses, and sharing tips on how to handle difficult interview situations.

Job Search Assistance: ChatGPT can provide job seekers with personalized job recommendations based on their skills and experience, as well as assist with researching companies and job openings.

Career Guidance: ChatGPT can help job seekers explore different career paths and industries, provide insights on job market trends, and offer advice on how to advance their careers.

Networking and Personal Branding: ChatGPT can provide guidance on how to build a professional network, offer tips on how to create a personal brand, and suggest ways to utilize social media for job search and career advancement. Overall, ChatGPT can be a valuable resource for job seekers looking to enhance their job search skills, increase their chances of getting hired, and advance their careers.

