RMN Electi Recruits Chief Strategy Officer for Southern New Hampshire University

April 4, 2023 – Chief strategy officers typically work for corporations across a variety of industries. They use their experience working in business development and industry-related positions to help improve business operations and help their company adapt to new workplace procedures. Today, chief strategy officer are in high demand and this has been keeping executive search firms busy.

RMN Electi, formerly RM Nephew and Associates, recently assisted in the recruitment of Kelly Palmer as executive vice president and chief strategy officer at Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU);. “I’m excited to bring my experience and passion to the most innovative non-profit university in the country, where we are dedicated to transforming lives through the power of education,” said Ms. Palmer. “At SNHU, we believe that everyone should have access to high-quality, affordable education that can help them achieve their goals and dreams, regardless of their background or circumstances.”

Ms. Palmer most recently served as chief learning and talent officer of Degreed. She formerly served as chief learning officer for LinkedIn. Prior to that, Ms. Palmer was vice president of learning at Yahoo! and held executive positions in learning, M&A, and product development at Sun Microsystems.

“For me, this role represents a natural progression of my personal and professional journey,” Ms. Palmer said. “Throughout my life, I’ve always been passionate about education and the role that technology can play in making it more accessible, engaging, and effective. As a first-generation college graduate, I know from personal experience that education has the power to change lives, and I’m honored to be part of an organization that is committed to that mission.”

The future of education is rapidly evolving with generative AI in the spotlight and endless possibilities ahead, according to Ms. Palmer. “The current emphasis is on personalized, adaptive, and lifelong learning, a move towards skills-based hiring and development for employers, and a transition towards stackable, competency-based credentials and degrees for forward-thinking universities,” she said. “It’s now time for a stronger alignment between educators and employers so we can create economic opportunity for everyone. I’m excited to work with the SNHU team to help shape the future of education and create new opportunities for learners around the world.”

Southern New Hampshire University is a private university between Manchester and Hooksett, NH. The university is accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education, along with national accreditation for some hospitality, health, education and business degrees. SNHU is one of the fastest-growing universities nationwide with 135,000 online students and 3,000 on campus. The university was founded in 1932 by second-generation Russian Americans Harry A.B. Shapiro, an accountant, and his wife, Gertrude Gittle Crockett Shapiro, as an institution focused on teaching business, under the name New Hampshire School of Accounting and Secretarial Science.

RMN Electi Recruits CFO for HomeX

RMN Electi, formerly RM Nephew and Associates, assisted in the recruitment of Zach Ripps as the new CFO of HomeX Services Group in Lincoln, RI. Mr. Ripps is formerly head of transformation and FP&A at Ocean Spray Cranberries. Before that, he served as a partner with Ronin Equity Partners. Mr. Ripps also spent three years with the Kraft Heinz Co., serving in various senior-level roles. In addition, he has held top positions with Versailles Group and Accenture.

RMN Electi, with offices in Boston and New York, offers partnership-driven solutions to business leadership and recruitment challenges, primarily in the healthcare, technology, and professional services sectors. Its clients range from Fortune 500 companies to mid-sized firms and private equity-sponsored enterprises. The firm has extensive experience partnering with privately held, family-owned businesses and has conducted numerous C-suite and board-level searches over the past decade. RM Nephew & Associates was founded in 2010 by Robert Nephew, an executive search veteran with more than 35 years of experience.

Recently Acquired

Last year, a group of private investors led by majority partner CTR Group, a Virginia-based, family-owned employment services firm, completed its acquisition of RM Nephew & Associates. Hunt Scanlon Ventures facilitated the introduction and the transaction. The acquisition positions the firm for sustained growth and expansion and will enable it to better serve its clients on a multinational level. With the acquisition, CTR Group will be adding a new strategic offering to its business that will enable it to provide top-tier executive search services to its defense and commercial clients. “We look forward to our expansion into the executive search arena,” said Arnold Boyd, CTR Group’s founder and CEO. “I see this acquisition as the ideal way for CTR to phase seamlessly into a new industry with an experienced and dedicated team already in place.”

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media