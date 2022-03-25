RH Perry Seeks CFO for California State University Stanislaus

March 25, 2022 – Asheville, NC-based RH Perry & Associates has been enlisted to find the next vice president for business and finance/chief financial officer for California State University Stanislaus in Turlock. Leading the assignment are Sue DeWine, senior consultant, and Paul G. Doeg, president and chief operating officer, of the search firm. Reporting directly to the university president, the individual will serve as the chief financial and senior management officer and advisor to the president on the administrative support operations of the university. The duties of the role encompass both the Turlock and Stockton campuses.

The vice president/CFO’s duties include responsibilities over general management oversight, financial operations, auxiliary operations, facilities operations, and the office of technology. Responsibilities involving general management oversight include advising the president on administrative, business, and finance matters in the development of goals and objectives to meet the total institutional needs across all divisions. The leader will also be expected to formulate, plan, improve, and implement campus-wide administrative policies and procedures. Planning, developing, and evaluating the university’s administrative and information technology programs and services is also critical to the role.

Key Responsibilities

In regard to financial operations, California State University Stanislaus’ new vice president/CFO will be charged with directing financial operations, including budgeting, accounting, procurement, purchasing and cash, risk and asset management. He or she must also assure that state administrative operations both serve the needs of the campus and comply with all state, federal, and GAAP audit requirements. The vice president/CFO is also expected to work with other administrators in developing robust budget models based on data analytics to accurately fund and assess student and faculty success.

Among other duties, the role also calls for partnering with the university president to foster strong relationships with all campus and community constituents in support of developing and facilitating co-curricular programs and services that enhance student outreach, enrollment, retention and graduation, with a critical focus on the California State University and board of trustees’ Graduation Initiative 2025.

The vice president must have unquestioned integrity, political astuteness, and diplomacy coupled with the ability to maintain a high degree of confidentiality, said RH Perry. Equally important is the ability to communicate effectively with faculty and staff in a collaborative manner such that academics is central to the budgeting process.

Developing Working Relationships

The search firm said: “The vice president must develop trust and solid interpersonal working relationships with all constituents—including students, faculty, staff, administrators on campus, as well as with foundation and advisory board members, with regional business and other professional organization leaders, regional and state elected officials where relevant, and key California State University Chancellor’s Office leaders and staff.”

A minimum of 10 years of progressively responsible administrative or professional accounting (or equivalent) experience is required for the position. California State University Stanislaus also requires that candidates have an advanced degree in business administration, management, accounting, or a closely related field. Expertise in financial and accounting management is essential. Experience in a non-profit organization or higher education setting is strongly preferred, particularly experience with the California State University or University of California systems.

Related: RH Perry & Associates Assists College of Mount Saint Vincent

The California state legislature established Stanislaus State College in 1957 as the 15th campus of the California State University system. In 1985, the college was officially renamed California State University Stanislaus. The university offers 45 undergraduate programs and 14 graduate programs. Its student to faculty ratio is 22:1. It has four colleges: the College of Business Administration; the College of Education, Kinesiology, and Social Work; the College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences; and the College of Science.

Respected Recruiters

Established in 1974, RH Perry has conducted over 1,000 higher education searches. The firm’s higher education practice consists of senior-level executives with a well-balanced mix of college and university presidential experience, senior administrative experience, and executive search expertise. Founded by Robert H. Perry, the firm also has offices in California, Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

Dr. DeWine has 45 years of experience as a higher education administrator, and fundraiser. She joined RH Perry & Associates in 2015 after more than 40 years in higher education. She has had a successful career in academe with extensive experience as an administrator, fundraiser, and communication consultant. She was a full professor and consultant to industry in a large public institution and provost and president at two small private colleges. Her expertise is academics.

Mr. Doeg joined RH Perry & Associates in 2001 and is based in Asheville, NC. In 2012, he was promoted to chief operating officer and in 2016 he was named president of the firm. In tandem with managing partner Matt Kilcoyne, Mr. Doeg is responsible for leading and managing the firm’s corps of senior consultants and senior associates. He is also responsible for identifying and developing new business opportunities for the firm.

Related: Why Universities Have Stepped Up Efforts to Involve Search Firms

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media