Chartwell Partners Recruits Chief Medical Officer for Frontier Medicines Corp.

June 7, 2023 – Chief medical officers are typically cited as the senior government official designated head of medical services, sometimes at the national level. The post is held by a physician who serves to advise and lead a team of medical experts on matters of public health importance. According to recruiters, the role of the chief medical officer has evolved in recent years, and organizations are looking for leaders with broader skill-sets. This has kept search firms busy. Executive search firm Chartwell Partners recently assisted in the recruitment of Andrew Krivoshik as chief medical officer of Frontier Medicines Corp. in South San Francisco. Partner Sara Hagar led the assignment. “We are excited to welcome Dr. Krivoshik, a seasoned drug developer and physician, to the Frontier team,” said Chris Varma, co-founder, chairman, and CEO. “Andy’s appointment comes at a pivotal time as we both prepare FMC-376, our novel dual KRAS inhibitor, for the clinic and rapidly progress our pipeline of precision medicines. Dr. Krivoshik brings a rich background in oncology and hematology, and has led the development of some of the world’s top medicines. His experience will be instrumental to Frontier’s efforts to bring transformational medicines to patients.”

Dr. Krivoshik has knowledge of drug development with proven leadership in the process of discovering, designing and delivering precision and oncology medicines to patients. He brings two decades of experience in global clinical development, biomarker strategy, translational medicine, product and patient safety, and medical affairs. Dr. Krivoshik previously served as the president and head of development at Astellas. At Astellas, he managed all global clinical development activities and global functions. His team was responsible for the design and implementation of clinical studies aimed at new or improved products, and he was accountable for the clinical development and regulatory submissions of new medicines including enzalutamide, gilteritinib, roxadustat, enfortumab vedotin, fezolinitant, and zolbetuxumab.

Dr. Krivoshik holds an medical degree from the University of Illinois College of Medicine at Urbana-Champaign, a doctorate in biophysics and computational biology from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and a BSE in electrical engineering from Princeton University. He received his clinical internship and residency training in pediatric and adolescent medicine at the Mayo Clinic, and clinical pediatric hematology and oncology fellowship training at Duke University.

“Frontier has the potential to unlock the proteome and enable targeting of ‘undruggable’ proteins previously inaccessible to treatment,” said Dr. Krivoshik. “I have devoted my career to positively impacting patients, and I’m excited to help harness the power of the Frontier Platform to bring meaningful new medicines to patients as quickly as possible.”

Related: Chartwell Partners Fills Senior Post for CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield

Frontier Medicines is a precision medicine company that has pioneered a drug discovery engine, the Frontier Platform, designed to generate medicines against disease-causing proteins previously considered undruggable. The company is deploying its technologies in chemoproteomics, covalent drug discovery, and machine learning to develop potentially groundbreaking medicines for genetically-defined patient populations, starting in cancer.

Experienced Recruiters

Chartwell Partners is focused on identifying and recruiting senior executives and board members for clients in four specific industries: biopharmaceuticals, healthcare services, financial services, and real estate.

Chartwell Partners Recruits CFO for Choice Health at Home

Chartwell Partners has placed Jeff Kreger as CFO of Choice Health at Home (Choice), one of the Southwest’s largest and fastest growing providers of home health, hospice, rehabilitation, and private duty services. Partner William Ward led the assignment. Mr. Kreger will partner with Choice’s CEO David Jackson, Choice’s leadership team, and the company’s financial sponsors Coltala Holdings and Trive Capital Management in overseeing the company’s growth and operating performance.

William Ward, a co-founding partner of Chartwell Partners, is based in Dallas. His search experience has spanned over 25 years and has exclusively focused on healthcare. His healthcare search experience has included helping to find corporate directors, C-suite executives, and numerous functional leaders, including operations, finance, sales and marketing, business development, and IT. He has worked with clients in most healthcare service sectors, including acute care, long-term care/post-acute, supply chain/distribution, ambulatory surgery, pharmacy services, home health, and hospice. Mr. Ward has also worked extensively with both large public companies and many notable private equity-backed businesses as well.

Stuart Bush is a co-founding partner and has spent over 30 years in the executive recruiting industry. His specialization areas include healthcare, insurance, and business services, with particular emphasis on general management, corporate directors, and corporate financial officers.

Ms. Hagar is a partner and leads Chartwell’s biopharmaceuticals and life sciences practice. Since 1991, she has specialized in this market, recruiting Board members and executive officers across all functions for innovative startups to established companies.

Related: Chartwell Partners Recruits CEO for Four Plus Corporation

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media