Preng & Associates Recruits CFO for Key Energy Services

May 2, 2025 – Houston-based Preng & Associates has assisted in the recruitment of Robert J. Mackenzie as senior vice president, chief financial officer, and treasurer of Key Energy Services. Mr. Mackenzie brings a proven track record of strategic financial planning, operational excellence, and leadership across both corporate finance and capital markets. Most recently serving as director of financial planning and analysis at RPC Inc., he was instrumental in transforming the company’s forecasting models, leading cross-functional planning initiatives, and supporting M&A activity, including the successful due diligence and integration of the Spinnaker Cementing acquisition. His ability to align financial strategies with business goals has made a lasting impact on organizational performance.

Mr. Mackenzie began his career in the energy services sector with Schlumberger before transitioning into equity research, where he earned recognition as a top analyst with firms including FBR Capital Markets and IBERIA Capital Partners. He established FBR’s oilfield service and drilling coverage and was promoted to co-head the Energy group.

Prior that, Mr. MacKenzie spent two and a half years as an associate analyst with Citigroup covering oilfield equipment and services companies, as well as land drilling contractors, and one year as an associate analyst with (Capital One) Southcoast Capital. Before entering the field of equity research, Mr. Mackenzie spent six years at Schlumberger in field operations and management both offshore and onshore in several different service lines. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated an ability to communicate complex financial insights, develop high-performing teams, and drive value through thoughtful analysis and leadership.

Headquartered in Houston, TX, Key Energy Services provides a wide array of leading edge energy production solutions and services. Through its highly trained and experienced crews, technical expertise, state-of-the-art data analytics, and fit for purpose equipment, they enable America’s E&P companies, from small independents to majors, get the most out of the life of their wells.

Preng & Associates, founded in 1980, is the only retainer-based, international executive search firm specializing solely in the energy industry. The firm’s experience spans the entire energy value chain – from the well head to the wall socket. Its subsector verticals have specific expertise in oil and gas (upstream, midstream, and downstream), oilfield equipment and services, power and utilities, renewables, engineering and construction, and industrials. Preng & Associates has conducted more than 4,000 engagements for over 900 companies and placed individuals for board, executive management, and professional positions in 92 countries.

Related: Preng & Associates Fills Senior Positions for Ring Energy

David Preng has been president and CEO of Preng & Associates since its inception in 1980. Previously, he spent six years in the executive search industry with two international and one national search firm. Mr. Preng has worked on over 2,000 energy-related searches throughout the world ranging from board and senior executive to managerial and senior technical positions.

Weatherford International Search

Preng & Associates has helped to recruit David B. Gooch as assistant general counsel, global ethics & compliance of NASDAQ-traded Weatherford International plc in Houston, TX. Mr. Gooch brings over 20 years of diverse legal and executive leadership experience, having served in senior roles at Schlumberger Limited (SLB) and M-I SWACO. His career began in private practice as a trial attorney with several respected firms, where he specialized in corporate civil litigation, admiralty, product liability, and employment law.

Leading and Scaling with Talent

Talent has become the cornerstone of value creation in private equity, shaping the success of portfolio companies and driving superior returns. As traditional levers like financial engineering and cost optimization face diminishing returns, private equity firms are increasingly focused on leadership and operational excellence to unlock growth. The role of talent leaders has never been more critical—they are the architects of transformative strategies, aligning people and processes to maximize organizational potential and achieve sustainable scalability.

Hunt Scanlon Media is convening hundreds of operating partners, chief talent officers, and executive recruiters at the Harvard Club in New York on May 15, 2025. We will examine the vital role talent professionals play in driving value creation—from shaping investment strategies and operational initiatives to fostering leadership excellence and organizational growth.

During his tenure at SLB, Mr. Gooch held a variety of global leadership roles, including legal director, deputy general counsel, and general counsel for multiple business segments and geographic regions. He was instrumental in overseeing major M&A transactions, external investigations, and high-stakes litigation across a global footprint.

Weatherford International is a global energy services company providing equipment and services used in the drilling, evaluation, well construction, completion, production, intervention, and responsible abandonment of wells in the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry as well as new energy platform. Operating in approximately 75 countries, the company answers the challenges of the energy industry with its global talent network of approximately 17,000 team members and approximately 350 operating locations, including manufacturing, research and development, service, and training facilities.

Related: Preng & Associates Recruits CEO for Kimmeridge Texas Gas

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief and Dale M. Zupsansky, Executive Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media