Cook Silverman Search Seeking New Leader Piedmont East Bay Children’s Choir

May 2, 2025 – Greenbrae, CA-based Cook Silverman Search is currently seeking a new executive director for Piedmont East Bay Children’s Choir (PEBCC). This executive will lead PEBCC’s mission, strategic vision, and financial sustainability while fostering an inclusive and innovative organizational culture. The executive director reports directly to the board of directors and works in close partnership with the artistic director. They will lead external relations, program operations, finance, and fundraising directly, in addition to managing the day-to-day business operations of PEBCC.

The executive director will strengthen donor engagement, secure foundation grants, business partnerships, and oversee fundraising campaigns to ensure long-term financial stability. They will cultivate and strengthen relationships with board members, donors, arts organizations, and local communities to enhance visibility and impact. In addition, the ED will oversee $2 million annual budget, ensure strong financial policies, and manage day-to-day operations effectively.

PEBCC is looking to attractive candidates with a minimum seven years of executive non-profit leadership experience. Those applying should have a proven track record of working with a culturally diverse population of patrons, community leaders, board members, volunteers, and staff. Experience in strategic planning, financial oversight, and board engagement is preferred as well as outstanding communication and leadership abilities.

Founded in 1982, the award-winning Piedmont East Bay Children’s Choir has earned international recognition for its exceptional choral training and innovative performances. With an annual enrollment of around 300 young singers, PEBCC provides a rigorous Kodály-based music education and offers unparalleled performance and international exchange opportunities. PEBCC also founded the prestigious Golden Gate International Choral Festival, the only children’s and youth choir festival of its kind in the United States.

Cook Silverman Search focuses on many senior positions include but not limited to: development, CEO/COO/executive director and CFO’s for non-profit organizations, predominantly in Northern California. Its client base represents a broad span of organizations, including social service, museums, science. independent schools, universities, conservation, health care, and culture. The firm has placed advancement executives for Lucile Packard Foundation for Children’s Health, Children’s Council of San Francisco, Eviction Defense Collaborative, The Unity Council, Earth Island Institute, among others.

Related: Cook Silverman Search Retained by Ploughshares to Recruit Executive Director

Victoria L. Silverman is managing founder of the search firm. She has more than 30 years of experience in the philanthropic sector. Throughout her career, Ms. Silverman has worked in senior fundraising, advancement, and management positions at Stanford University, Washington University in St. Louis, the University of California, the American Film Institute, and the Buck Institute for Age Research, among others. Her search work focuses on higher education, the arts, biotech and environment sectors. She has been speaker for the Council for Advancement and Support of Education and has served on fundraising advisory committees for several non-profit organizations.

Recent Search

Cook Silverman Search recently helped to recruit Lucinda Bazile as the new CEO of the Cancer Support Community San Francisco Bay Area. “I am honored to join Cancer Support Community at such a pivotal time for the organization,” said Ms. Bazile. “My passion for health equity and cancer support services is deeply personal and inspired by my family’s own experience with cancer. I believe everyone should have access to the crucial programs that CSC offers and I’m excited to lead this incredible organization into its next chapter with the new cancer support center.”

Leading and Scaling with Talent

Talent has become the cornerstone of value creation in private equity, shaping the success of portfolio companies and driving superior returns. As traditional levers like financial engineering and cost optimization face diminishing returns, private equity firms are increasingly focused on leadership and operational excellence to unlock growth. The role of talent leaders has never been more critical—they are the architects of transformative strategies, aligning people and processes to maximize organizational potential and achieve sustainable scalability.

Hunt Scanlon Media is convening hundreds of operating partners, chief talent officers, and executive recruiters at the Harvard Club in New York on May 15, 2025. We will examine the vital role talent professionals play in driving value creation—from shaping investment strategies and operational initiatives to fostering leadership excellence and organizational growth.

Ms. Bazile brings a strong foundation in organizational leadership to her new role as CEO of Cancer Support Community. She began her career at LifeLong Medical Care as a Health Fellow with the Over 60 Health Center, a federally qualified health center focused on social justice and health equity.

Celebrating nearly three decades of providing support, education and hope to people fighting cancer and their families, the Cancer Support Community San Francisco Bay Area (CSC) is the local affiliate of the leading provider of social and emotional support for cancer patients in the U.S. Cancer Support Community nationally includes policy leadership and support, a research and training institute and a network of 45 local affiliates and over 130 additional service delivery locations.

Related: Cook Silverman Search Recruits Executive Director for the Eviction Defense Collaborative

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief and Dale M. Zupsansky, Executive Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media