Preng & Associates Places Independent Non-Executive Director for CleanTech Lithium

September 5, 2023 – Houston-based Preng & Associates recently assisted in the placement of Tommy McKeith as an independent non-executive director for CleanTech Lithium PLC (CTL), an exploration and development company advancing next-generation sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the EV transition. The assignment was led by consultants Edward Blyth and Jozsef Marton, both located in London.

Mr. McKeith, based in Perth, Australia, is an experienced public company director and geologist with over 30 years of mining company leadership, corporate development, project development, and exploration experience. He has held roles in an international mining company and across several ASX listed mining companies. Mr. McKeith previously served as non-executive director of Evolution Mining Ltd. and as non-executive chairman of Arrow Minerals Ltd.

Having worked in bulk, base, and precious metals across numerous jurisdictions, including operations in Canada, Africa, South America, and Australia, Mr. McKeith brings strategic insights to CTL with a strong focus on value creation. Mr. McKeith holds a bachelor’s degree in geology, a graduate diploma in engineering, and an MBA, all from University of the Witwatersrand in South Africa. He has also been a fellow of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy since 2009.

New Opportunities

“Tommy McKeith has considerable board experience in Australia and a wealth of knowledge, including developing and operating mining projects around the world, including Chile, and as our Australian resident independent non-executive director will greatly help the company gain the most it can from the planned listing on the ASX,” said executive chairman Steve Kesler.

“As we prepare to list on the ASX, having a presence here in Australia will bring new opportunities for CTL as we advance towards commercial production,” said Mr. McKeith. “It is a jurisdiction that values the vital role mining and the commodities industries play in providing the materials to develop our global economies. I look forward to opening doors for CTL in Australia through my strong network of investors, banks, and various other stakeholders. Lithium is experiencing unprecedented demand, largely driven by the transition to decarbonize transport through electrification.”

The company’s board is made up of three executive directors and three independent non-executive directors

Founded in 2017, CleanTech Lithium’s mission is to produce material quantities of battery grade lithium by 2026, with near zero carbon emissions and low environmental impact, offering the EV market a green lithium supply solution. “Based in Chile, we hold licenses rights over three lithium projects, located in the lithium triangle, the world’s center for battery grade lithium production,” said the company. CTL is led by a team of industry experts, combining operational experience, local knowledge, and commercial understanding.

Serving the Energy Industry

Preng & Associates, founded in 1980, is the only retainer-based, international executive search firm specializing solely in the energy industry. The firm’s experience spans the entire energy value chain – from the well head to the wall socket. Its subsector verticals have specific expertise in oil and gas (upstream, midstream, and downstream), oilfield equipment and services, power and utilities, renewables, engineering and construction, and industrials. Preng & Associates has conducted more than 3,900 engagements for over 850 companies and placed individuals for board, executive management, and professional positions in 92 countries.

Mr. Blyth has specialized in energy executive search since 2006. His experience covers the breadth of the energy sector, working with investors, asset owners and advisors to the sector to recruit for executives in oil and gas, conventional power, nuclear, and renewables. With an emphasis on leadership roles, he possesses strong networks in each of the areas he specializes in. Much of his experience is global, providing him with deep regional knowledge of core energy markets and experience of attracting and moving talent internationally.

Mr. Marton joined the firm in 2015 after spending his early career working for the U.K. government before moving into executive search. His expertise is spread across the entire energy value chain from oil and gas to renewables, power generation, and the importance of energy technology in driving the energy transition. Mr. Marton has a particular focus on international appointments in emerging energy markets such as Africa and South America where he has placed a number of senior executive into in-country roles.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media